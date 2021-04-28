Rep. Wright remembers America's Dan Peek

HBs 848, 617 & 822 establishes the "Daylight Saving as New Standard Time Pact" for the state. The bill exempts all areas of the state from the federal Daylight Saving Time provisions. A majority of states bordering Missouri have passed legislation entering into the pact and each state will switch clocks to Daylight Saving for the last time and Daylight Saving Time will be eliminated.

HB 649 changes the average unemployment rate requirement in order for an insured worker to receive unemployment compensation benefits to: (1) 20 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 9%; (2) 19 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 8.5% but no higher than 9%; (3) 18 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 8% but no higher than 8.5%; (4) 17 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 7.5% but no higher than 8%; (5) 16 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 7% but no higher than 7.5%; (6) 15 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 6.5% but no higher than 7%; (7) 14 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 6% but no higher than 6.5%; (8) 13 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 5.5% but no higher than 6%; and (9) 12 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is at or below 5.5%. Supporters say the bill will incentivize individuals to seek employment when the unemployment rate is lower and more jobs are available to unemployed individuals.