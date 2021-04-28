Rep. Wright remembers America's Dan Peek

Dear Friends,
I had the pleasure to meet with the Dan Peek family at the highway naming ceremony held on Saturday on April 17th in Farmington. The city is renaming a portion of Karsch Boulevard to honor one of the founding members of the internationally recognized singing group “America,” who attended Farmington High School.
America recorded several gold and platinum records, including Ventura Highway, Horse With No Name, Sister Golden Hair, Tin Man, You Can Do Magic, and Lonely People, which Dan Peek wrote and sang. Dan was in my class at Farmington High and I worked with his sister, Debbie, at Mineral Area Hospital many years ago, so it was a great pleasure to get to see her again and reminisce about days gone by.
House members support protection against federal overreach (HB 1212)
The Missouri House gave approval to legislation intended to protect Missourians against overreach by the federal government. The bill establishes a Joint Committee on Federal Government Oversight made up of five state representatives and five state senators and will review any executive orders issued by the President of the United States.
It would then make recommendations to the attorney general and governor whether further examination is needed to determine the constitutionality of the executive orders and if the state should seek an exemption from the application of the orders.
The bill also states that all state agencies and political subdivisions are prohibited from implementing an executive order that restricts a person's constitutional rights or that is determined by the attorney general to be unconstitutional, if the order relates to specified types of regulation. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
House Approved a Plan to Enhance Cybersecurity (HB 1204)
Members of the Missouri House advanced to the Senate for consideration, legislation that enhances the state’s ability to thwart potential cyberattacks. The bill creates the Missouri Cybersecurity Commission to identify risks and vulnerabilities from cyberattacks of critical infrastructure in the state.
The commission will consist of eight members appointed by the governor and the state chief information officer. Membership on the commission will reflect both private sector and public sector expertise and experience in cybersecurity and will also have ex-officio members from the State Highway Patrol, National Guard, and the State Emergency Management Agency.
The bill will require state agencies, public institutions of higher education, and public schools, to provide data as requested by the commission. The commission will advise the governor on the state of cybersecurity in Missouri and make recommendations on how to reduce the state’s risk of cyberattack and to identify best practices for the state to work offensively against cyber threats. The commission will present a report each year to the governor by Dec. 31st.
Missouri hit a vaccination milestone
Governor Mike Parson has announced one-third of all Missourians have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 2.1 million Missourians have initiated vaccination and almost 1.4 million Missourians have been fully vaccinated. 33.3 percent of all Missourians have initiated vaccination.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that nearly 42 percent of Missouri's 18 and older population has received at least one dose. Nearly 60 percent of Missourians 65 and older have been fully vaccinated and 72 percent have received at least one dose.
Bills sent to the Senate
HB 313 requires a person who has pled guilty or been found guilty of driving while intoxicated to complete a victim impact program approved by the court, except for good cause shown, and makes him or her responsible for any charges imposed by the program. Judges currently have discretion for how they apply punishment and assign treatment.
HB 553 specifies that no employee of a political subdivision of this state, subject to exceptions, can be required to reside within a particular jurisdiction as a condition of employment. The legislature passed a bill previously, lifting the residency requirement for the city of St. Louis. This bill lift the residency requirements in the rest of the state. The pool to choose employees has shrunk drastically so having restrictions hurts the ability to hire good candidates.
HB 307 defines "electric bicycle" as a bicycle with fully operable pedals, a seat for the rider, and an electric motor of less than 750 watts. The bill also provides that every person riding an electric bicycle upon a street or highway shall be granted all of the rights and shall be subject to all of the regulations applicable to the operator of a bicycle, or the driver of a vehicle.
Operation of an electric bicycle is not subject to provisions of law that are applicable to motor vehicles, all- terrain vehicles, off-road vehicles, off-highway vehicles, motor vehicle rentals, motor vehicle dealers or franchises, or motorcycle dealers or franchises, including vehicle registration, certificates of title, or drivers' licenses.
HB 944 Currently, a person commits a crime if they discharge a firearm from a motor vehicle. This bill allows it from a stationary motor vehicle if the firearm is discharged on private property in an unincorporated area of the state to protect livestock from predatory wildlife or dogs that are killing, wounding, or chasing livestock. The bill preempts firearm business regulations and prohibits the state from enacting any law, rule, or regulation that prohibits, restricts, or reduces the operations of such businesses.
The bill allows a concealed carry permit holder to lawfully carry firearms on public transportation. The bill also establishes "Blair’s Law" which specifies that a person commits the offense of unlawful discharge of a firearm if, with criminal negligence, he or she discharges a firearm within or into the limits of any municipality.
HBs 848, 617 & 822 establishes the "Daylight Saving as New Standard Time Pact" for the state. The bill exempts all areas of the state from the federal Daylight Saving Time provisions. A majority of states bordering Missouri have passed legislation entering into the pact and each state will switch clocks to Daylight Saving for the last time and Daylight Saving Time will be eliminated.
HB 649 changes the average unemployment rate requirement in order for an insured worker to receive unemployment compensation benefits to: (1) 20 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 9%; (2) 19 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 8.5% but no higher than 9%; (3) 18 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 8% but no higher than 8.5%; (4) 17 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 7.5% but no higher than 8%; (5) 16 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 7% but no higher than 7.5%; (6) 15 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 6.5% but no higher than 7%; (7) 14 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 6% but no higher than 6.5%; (8) 13 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is higher than 5.5% but no higher than 6%; and (9) 12 weeks if the Missouri average unemployment rate is at or below 5.5%. Supporters say the bill will incentivize individuals to seek employment when the unemployment rate is lower and more jobs are available to unemployed individuals.
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe was one of several speakers addressing a rally being held at the State Capitol on Wednesday stating his support of Eminent Domain Legislation (HB 527)
HB 527 would require projects seeking approval for a merchant line to provide the Missouri Public Service Commission with a resolution of support from the commission of each county it would pass through. The bill would restrict projects, excluding those operated by an electric cooperative or a nonprofit, from constructing above-ground transmission lines using eminent domain. Private entities should not be able to take private property for the purpose of increasing their own projects. HB 527 has passed out of the House with a vote of 123-33. It now needs to be heard in the Senate.
This week, I along with 67 members of the Rural Caucus signed a letter addressed to Governor Mike Parson to request $250 million of the new Federal resources to be allocated to the State Broadband Fund to help extend broadband deployment efforts to the rural areas across the state of Missouri.
House votes to expel one of our members for ethical misconduct
For only the second time in its history, the Missouri House of Representatives has expelled a member for misconduct. By a vote of 153-0, the members of the Missouri House accepted the recommendation of the House Ethics Committee to expel state Rep. Rick Roeber.
Shortly before he was elected to office in November 2020, Roeber’s now-adult children, accused him of physical and sexual abuse that took place when they were young. The House Ethics Committee began investigating the allegations made by his children as soon as he took office.
After four months of gathering evidence and taking testimony, the committee released a report saying it found the children to be credible witnesses and that it found Roeber to be not credible. The bipartisan committee unanimously found that Roeber’s physical, sexual, and mental abuse of his children constituted ethical misconduct of sufficient severity to warrant expulsion. The report said his conduct makes him “unfit to serve as a representative in the Missouri General Assembly.”
Roeber becomes the second member to be expelled in House history. The first expulsion took place in 1865 when the body voted to expel John Sampson of Callaway County for disloyalty to the Union.
My best to all of you!
Rep. Dale Wright