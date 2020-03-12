Restoring law and order

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s heartbreaking that the Left is refusing to work with President Trump to protect the American people from these criminals. In November of 2018, an illegal immigrant—who had been released from a county jail in New Jersey after a felony assault case—killed three people in Springfield, Missouri. If New Jersey authorities had simply alerted ICE that they were about to release the illegal immigrant, these three innocent Missourians would still be alive.

Your hard earned dollars are wasted far too often in Washington, but what’s worse is that they shouldn’t be sent to help provide support to communities and cities who in turn decide to openly break federal immigration law. That’s why I re-wrote a federal funding bill in 2017 to say that no taxpayer dollars—including those paid by any Missourian—will go to support the construction of federal roads, bridges, highways, or other critical infrastructure in any state that violates federal law and protects illegal immigrants.

This is just common sense. There is no reason that any taxpayer should subsidize these liberal policies that incentivize illegal immigration by offering criminals asylum from law enforcement. While my legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives, it was blocked by Chuck Schumer and his liberal pals in the Senate. Thankfully, despite their obstruction, President Trump continued the fight.