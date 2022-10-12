Resurrecting 'Dragon-Christians?'

“And I will grant authority to my two witnesses… And if anyone would harm them, fire pours from their mouth and consumes their foes… And when they have finished their testimony, the beast that rises from the bottomless pit will make war on them and conquer them and kill them, 8 and their dead bodies will lie in the street of the great city … For three and a half days some from the peoples and tribes and languages and nations will gaze at their dead bodies and refuse to let them be placed in a tomb, and those who dwell on the earth will rejoice over them and make merry and exchange presents… But after the three and a half days a breath of life from God entered them, and they stood up on their feet, and great fear fell on those who saw them.” from Revelation 11:3-10

At the end of Revelation chapter 10, John is told to spread the truth of Jesus’ rescue plan. In chapter 11, we see this in action. These two witnesses are a picture of the Church sharing Jesus throughout time… and facing death because of it.

Now, before I hit the death portion, let’s address the fire-breathing part. People like to go crazy with this one, and, hey, if I’m wrong and Christians actually become part-dragon someday, I’m 100% game for it! However, since we’ve seen devastation symbolically coming from the mouths of enemies of the gospel leading up to this passage, it makes sense that we have the same kind of picture here.

Christians aren’t defenseless. The fire that will come from our mouths is God’s Word. It will point people to His truth. It will call them into life-cleansing purification. And, it will warn them of the result of rejecting grace: Hell, the lake of fire.

I know that’s heavy, and I know that’s not a popular or easy teaching. Yet, if I trust the Bible, I have to trust even that which makes me uncomfortable. Otherwise, I’m creating a God of my own imagination. We carry hope, but not everyone will receive this. By rejecting Him, they are bringing judgment down upon themselves.

So, this is a picture of the Church boldly proclaiming the life-giving and condemning truth of Jesus… and being killed for it. More than that though, persecution will get to the point where it seems to completely wipe them out. In fact, the passage tells us in pretty striking language that when that happens, the enemies of Jesus will party.

Why is this here? Because this is the kind of love we’re called to have. We’re called to carry the message of Jesus boldly, compassionately, and unashamedly… even if it costs us everything, even if people rejoice to see us die. Guys, that’s heavy.

So, these are God’s people, sharing the gospel at all cost while also trusting in His hope. Oh, and there is hope here.

The Church will seem defeated by Satan. He will attack God’s people and appear to overcome them. However, this won’t happen until God is finished with them. Look at the verses again, even what seems like defeat won’t happen until “they have finished their testimony”. This. Is. Huge.

There isn’t some cosmic battle between equally powerful goods (God) and evils (Satan). God is infinitely more powerful than Satan. No Christian life is ever lost until Jesus is done working His perfect purpose and plan in his or her life.

And, when death does come, there still is no defeat! The verses following this passage are the end. Literally, the seventh trumpet is sounded, and Jesus is back! But we also have God’s people being revealed as His — gloriously resurrected — while scoffers worship!

This points to the triumphant return of Jesus, but it also points to a universal reality. Anytime the church seems to be stomped out, what happens? God breathes life! Oh, let’s hold on to that truth!

So, it’s not actually about resurrecting dragon-people, but the picture we have is even better.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.