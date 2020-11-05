Return to Jeff City for another special session

Greetings Friends of the 144th!

As I sit down to write this, there is only a couple of days until the election. By the time it is printed, the election will be over. It is my hope that no matter how the results turn out in the various elections, that we can all come together as a nation, state, and county. We can accomplish so much more for the good of everyone if we will all choose to work together.

I will be returning to Jefferson City the day after the election. As I mentioned before, the governor has called the legislature back in for another special session. We will be addressing some budget issues related to the pandemic. Below I am summarizing a couple more bills that were passed into law this past session.

Removing Prescription Requirement for Cold Medicine (HB 1682)

A new law approved in 2020 will prohibit local ordinances and regulations requiring prescriptions for cold medicines containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine. The bill voids any existing requirements already in place. The prohibition will expire if the state’s methamphetamine lab seizure incidents exceed 300 incidents in a year.

Postpartum Depression Care Act (HB 1682)