Return to Jeff City for another special session

Greetings Friends of the 144th!
As I sit down to write this, there is only a couple of days until the election. By the time it is printed, the election will be over. It is my hope that no matter how the results turn out in the various elections, that we can all come together as a nation, state, and county. We can accomplish so much more for the good of everyone if we will all choose to work together.
I will be returning to Jefferson City the day after the election. As I mentioned before, the governor has called the legislature back in for another special session. We will be addressing some budget issues related to the pandemic. Below I am summarizing a couple more bills that were passed into law this past session.
Removing Prescription Requirement for Cold Medicine (HB 1682)
A new law approved in 2020 will prohibit local ordinances and regulations requiring prescriptions for cold medicines containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine. The bill voids any existing requirements already in place. The prohibition will expire if the state’s methamphetamine lab seizure incidents exceed 300 incidents in a year.
Postpartum Depression Care Act (HB 1682)
Another new law will help new mothers experiencing symptoms of postpartum depression. The bill is meant to address the fact that Missouri currently ranks sixth in the nation for its high rate of maternal mortality, with postpartum suicide as the second leading cause of death for new mothers. It will provide women who screen positive for postpartum depression with postpartum depression care through Medicaid for up to one year. It also encourages certain health care providers to give information on postpartum depression to new parents, and offer voluntary screening for new mothers during their regularly scheduled well-woman and well-baby check-ups following pregnancy.
Improving Public Safety (SB 600)
A bill that is now law is meant to address the issue of violent crime in Missouri. The legislation increases the prison terms for the offense of armed criminal action. It also increases the minimum prison term for an individual convicted of armed criminal action if the individual unlawfully possesses a firearm. Additionally, the bill increases the penalty for unlawful possession of a firearm. The bill creates the offense of vehicle hijacking, which is committed when an individual knowingly uses or threatens the use of physical force upon another individual to seize or attempt to seize possession or control of a vehicle. It also creates the Missouri Criminal Street Gangs Prevention Act.
Combating Drug Trafficking (HB 1896)
The legislature and the governor approved a new law that increases penalties for trafficking the dangerous drug fentanyl, which is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and the use of which can easily result in overdoses. The new law makes it a Class B felony to knowingly distribute, make, or attempt to distribute or make, more than 10 milligrams of fentanyl or its derivatives. Making or distributing 20 or more milligrams is a Class A felony. The legislation also increases the penalties for trafficking one gram or more of Rohypnol or any amount of GHB, both of which are often used in sex crimes. The bill also includes offenses for possessing and purchasing the dangerous drugs.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112. Please do not contact me via social media. These messages are easy to overlook and may not be responded to in a timely manner.
