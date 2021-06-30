Returning for special session on HealthNet

Dear Friends,

Lawmakers are on their way back to the State Capitol Building to consider legislation that will provide vital funding for the state’s Medicaid program, also known as MO HealthNet. Governor Mike Parson called legislators in for a special session that began on Wednesday, June 23 to ensure the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program is extended to provide funding to hospitals and health care facilities around the state.

While the House passed an FRA extension multiple times during the regular session, the Senate failed to reach an agreement on a final version of the plan. At issue was the inclusion of pro-life language to limit access to abortifacients and to prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving state funds. Over the last few weeks lawmakers from both chambers have worked with the Governor to develop compromise language that can pass through both bodies.

Governor Parson said, "We appreciate the continued efforts of House and Senate leadership to work with us towards a solution, and we are thankful that we are now in a position that warrants a call to special session."