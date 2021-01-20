Returning to legislative work in Jeff City

Dear Friends,
The 101st Missouri General Assembly was sworn in last week, while Governor Mike Parson and all statewide officeholders were sworn into office this week.
Following the swearing in ceremony, Governor Parson delivered a brief address thanking Missourians for putting their trust in him. The ceremony was held outside on the South Lawn of the State Capitol.
Performances for the ceremony included the 135th Missouri Army National Guard Band and the Missouri State University Chorale, the Missouri National Guard performed a 19- gun salute and a B-2 Stealth Bomber performed a flyover.
I am very excited to begin the legislative work of the House. This week, we adopted the rules of the House for the 101st legislature, and we also set up the committees of the House.
I was honored to be named as the chairman of the Workforce Development Committee, and will also be serving on the Corrections Committee and the Special Committee on Government Accountability.
This week in his inaugural address, Gov. Parson stated that workforce development and infrastructure were going to be the focus of his administration. I believe it is imperative that we send students to college, but we also must make it easier for students and workers to get the training necessary for the jobs that are already available.
These are family-sustaining jobs. We need to remove barriers to meaningful employment and make sure we have the carpenters, welders, electricians and many other hands on professions that are so vital to our economy and the families of Missouri.
We have returned to work on legislation following the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. I look forward to doing the people’s work and seeing what this legislative session will bring.
Please feel free to call or email my office regarding any state issues you may have. It is an honor to serve as your State Representative for the 117th district.
