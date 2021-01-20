Returning to legislative work in Jeff City

Dear Friends,

The 101st Missouri General Assembly was sworn in last week, while Governor Mike Parson and all statewide officeholders were sworn into office this week.

Following the swearing in ceremony, Governor Parson delivered a brief address thanking Missourians for putting their trust in him. The ceremony was held outside on the South Lawn of the State Capitol.

Performances for the ceremony included the 135th Missouri Army National Guard Band and the Missouri State University Chorale, the Missouri National Guard performed a 19- gun salute and a B-2 Stealth Bomber performed a flyover.

I am very excited to begin the legislative work of the House. This week, we adopted the rules of the House for the 101st legislature, and we also set up the committees of the House.

I was honored to be named as the chairman of the Workforce Development Committee, and will also be serving on the Corrections Committee and the Special Committee on Government Accountability.