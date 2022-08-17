SCHOOL SHOPPING

There is a paper-clipped chain of memories connecting the sights, sounds, and smells of Back-to-School Shopping. I head down the traffic-jammed aisle at Walmart, dodging waist-high elbows and list-clamping fists.

My senses vibrate as if being tickled by familiar hands. I lean into the feeling, and the tickle becomes a hug as warm as late August. As safe as round-edged scissors and as reassuring as the click of metal rings inside a loose-leaf binder.

The store shelves bulge in delightful disarray. Like the aftermath of seismic activity, items lay together in precarious piles that threaten to topple as I tiptoe past.

Towers of thin spiral notebooks are turned this way and that; they are cheerful, primary-colored pagodas of paper and cardboard. Ridged slabs of bulk yellow pencils (the number ‘2’ reassuringly etched into each) joust dully with flashier, pricier trios of graphite and wood.

Pink erasers, bubble-gummy plump and virtuously unrubbed, beg to be poked. I extend an index finger into the bin of rubbery rectangles and stroke the familiar gritty smoothness with unmistakable pleasure. The sacrifice they will make, trading longevity for wisdom, gains my respect in knowing melancholy.

Crayons gather in orderly splashes of variously sized groups. They are object lessons of integrated beauty, all waiting for the heat and pressure of chubby fists against the paper names they wear. I open a box — that familiar snap of cardboard — and a rush of waxy, pungent aroma pictures waft from the flat-tipped points.

I inhale their scent of imagination and remember when staying in the lines was as important as sitting up straight.

Squat jars of thick, paddle-applied paste share space with tall bottles of white, squeezy glue whose tips always clog. Behind them, hiding from progress, is a lone bottle of gooey mucilage. Its rubber-red top has turned gray from disuse. I recall the frustration of pressing and rubbing, lifting the clear bottle and wondering where the sticky was.

Its time had come and gone; I push the tired bottle back into the shadows.

I see art boxes and backpacks. Pens and pocket calculators. Tools to sharpen, measure, and quantify a world whose definition begins in crayon boldness, fades with age into thin strokes of erasable uncertainty, and finally succumbs to the stubborn indelibility of adult cynicism.

Surrounded by the wonder of childhood, I long for new supplies. A fresh start. Pristine erasers and smudge-free paper.

At the end of the aisle, I inhale one last deep breath of Back-to-School Shopping and hold it inside my lungs as long as I can.

Then I step away along the square-tiled floor, carefully avoiding the cracks and wishing for a hopscotch marker.