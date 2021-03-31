Second half of legislative session begun

Dear Friends,

This week was the start of the second half of the 2021 legislative session and our primary focus was working on the state budget. After long hours and hard decisions, the House Budget Committee finalized their work on the budget bills, meaning that the work on the House Floor will begin next week.

Our state’s budget is broken down over 13 legislative bills covering all state services, and I’m happy to report that the budget is actually very good this year. Our sales tax has come in better than expected, and we have a large amount of federal dollars from COVID relief.

The House generally completes its work on the budget in roughly a week’s time before sending it on to the Senate. The Senate will typically make some changes to the proposed budget plan and the differences are then worked out in a conference committee through ongoing negotiations. After that is completed, a balanced budget is then submitted to the governor for his approval.

I believe that, at the current time, there are some good things that will remain the same throughout the process in the Senate. I don’t believe there will be a change to the proposed raises for the Department of Corrections (DOC) workers. This has been needed and will hopefully help these families and workers.