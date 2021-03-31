Second half of legislative session begun

Dear Friends,
This week was the start of the second half of the 2021 legislative session and our primary focus was working on the state budget. After long hours and hard decisions, the House Budget Committee finalized their work on the budget bills, meaning that the work on the House Floor will begin next week.
Our state’s budget is broken down over 13 legislative bills covering all state services, and I’m happy to report that the budget is actually very good this year. Our sales tax has come in better than expected, and we have a large amount of federal dollars from COVID relief.
The House generally completes its work on the budget in roughly a week’s time before sending it on to the Senate. The Senate will typically make some changes to the proposed budget plan and the differences are then worked out in a conference committee through ongoing negotiations. After that is completed, a balanced budget is then submitted to the governor for his approval.
I believe that, at the current time, there are some good things that will remain the same throughout the process in the Senate. I don’t believe there will be a change to the proposed raises for the Department of Corrections (DOC) workers. This has been needed and will hopefully help these families and workers.
The DOC has found it almost impossible to find workers during the pandemic under the current pay schedule. Missouri currently pays less than at least 40 other states, and that needs to change if we have any hopes of getting and retaining quality employees in our department.
One thing I also believe that will not change is our priority to ensure that K-12 receives full funding. It is my belief that the children of Missouri are the greatest resource for the future and we need to invest in them.
Governor proclaimed March 21-27 National Agriculture Week
“Missouri is ranked among the top tier of states in agriculture production, which remains the backbone of our state’s strong economy,” Gov. Parson said. Missouri is home to 95,000 farms, employs nearly 400,000 people in food and agriculture jobs and has an estimated economic impact of $88.4 billion annually. Agriculture remains the state’s number one economic driver, supporting both rural and urban communities. (Information from governor’s report.)
House moves to protect children in unlicensed residential care facilities (HBs 557 & 560)
The bill approved by the House will ensure anyone working or volunteering at an unlicensed facility is subjected to a federal criminal background check. It requires all such facilities to notify the Department of Social Services of their existence and to comply with provisions that protect the safety of the children in residence. Additionally, the bill outlines a process to allow the department to intervene when there are allegations of abuse or neglect. The bill requires another vote in the House before moving to the Senate for consideration.
Bills sent to the Senate
HB 738 makes numerous changes to the state’s election laws. HB 738 authorizes the Secretary of State (SOS) to audit voter registration lists and require election authorities to remove improper names. Beginning January 1, 2022, it requires the use of a paper ballot and repeals electronic voting system language with certain exceptions for voting equipment used for the disabled. It allows use of absentee ballots without stating a reason beginning the third Tuesday before an election provided that photo identification is provided or other exceptions are met.
The bill also specifies photographic identification requirements for voting a regular ballot, but allows use of provisional ballots with any type of documentation currently allowed for voting. Supporters say the bill will ensure fair and secure elections in Missouri. The use of hand-marked paper ballots will greatly help in securing elections and providing an audit trail.
Photographic identification provisions are modified in accordance with court rulings so that they can be implemented. The bill will provide assurance to the general public that Missouri elections will not be questioned in the same way as other state elections.
HB 542 adopts the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact. The compact allows an occupational therapist who meets the eligibility requirements to receive an expedited license. To participate in the compact, a member state must license both occupational therapists and occupational therapist assistances, participate in a data system, have a mechanism in place regarding complaints, consider criminal history records for applicants, utilize only recognized national examination as a requirement for licensure, and have continuing education requirements.. Under this compact, occupational therapists will still have to abide by the licensure laws in the state in which they are practicing.
HB 627 establishes a children's savings account program. The bill provides to parents of any qualified children born or adopted after January 1, 2021 and a Missouri resident at time of birth, a scholarship grant of $100 in a savings account known as the Missouri Education Savings Program. Supporters say the bill allows students to use money through the fund to help pay for higher education and the expenses that follow.
Importantly, the bill means that students are much more likely to open a 529 account as well and start saving otherwise, which promotes financial literacy and allows students to plan for the future. The bill accomplishes this goal without dramatically increasing state expenses.
HB 850 modifies provisions for ballot summary language adopted by the General Assembly. The bill prohibits the modification of summary statements or ballot language approved by the General Assembly for Constitutional amendments or statutory measures.
Courts will not have jurisdiction to rewrite or edit such language prior to placing it on the ballot. Courts will retain power to rule on the constitutionality of ballot language, but are restricted only with regard to the remedy of substantially rewriting ballot language that is passed by the legislature.
It is my honor to serve as your state representative for District 117.
