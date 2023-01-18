Self disservice

When the first self-checkout kiosk was installed in my neighborhood store, I was flabbergasted. Who would ring up their own groceries? I had questions: How did it work? Who will take my check? Can I do that without looking stupid?

An employee stood near the blocky-silver machine with shiny, pleading eyes. Her task was to convince shoppers to belly up to the counter and give it a try. I thought she must have been encouraged to FIND USERS. After all, the technology must have cost the store a bundle.

I wasn’t interested. I was concerned that this new way of shopping would eventually put all the cashiers in the store out of work. I was not ready to give up my human interaction with the woman who weighed my apples and asked “if I’d found everything okay”. I was a paying customer, and I deserved to be served.

In solidarity to the women (mostly) who stood along the conveyor belts of market everywhere, I rolled to a checkout lane with a human at the end.

A few shoppers dared to self-checkout. We in line gaggled at their audacity.

But our outrage didn’t stop the onslaught of the “do-it-yourself” mentality in retail. Major chains began installing machines along the edges of lanes where cashiers stood.

The stores turned off the numbered lights to all but a precious few of regular checkout lanes, and erected bubbles that glared “OPEN” in front of the new options. We wondered where the other cashiers had gone, but we knew.

They were not needed. We clucked and moaned as our carts continued to line up like Conestoga wagons, waiting for our totals to be tallied by humans.

Over the next ten years, nearly every store profitable enough to afford them began shrinking their personal service options and forcing folks to entertain the inevitability of doing the work of an employee.

The library where I worked installed self-checkout areas for readers who didn’t want to wait in line. We were “encouraged” to point patrons toward the kiosks; the goal of the district was to gain a self-service total of 40% by the end of that first fiscal year.

I watched sad faces fumbling with their books, waving the identifying barcode under the beam of the machine. They weren’t trained for the job and they were expected to work without pay.

Any time they may have saved by not waiting in the short line at the Circulation Desk was gobbled up by trying to manage the unfamiliarity of the self-checkout process.

Stores insist that the do-it-yourself shopping experience is one we should all embrace. They station wary workers within eyeball distance, in case we have any problems or decide to be dishonest.

Cameras are installed to capture our image, and an employee (who could otherwise be working as a cashier) checks our receipts on the way out, to instill a sense of accountability (tension) on our parts.

We stand nervously as he gazes from receipt to bag, hoping we did our new jobs correctly and didn’t miss scanning any products. If so, we could be arrested for theft.

I swore I would never use self-checkout. But I have, a few times. Sometimes I only have one or two items. The line at the paltry few open, manned, lanes is always very long now.

The area where I do the work myself is usually less crowded.

I resent this trend, but know it isn’t going to go away. Whether we like it or not, the world is changing to emphasize convenience at the expense of human interaction.

And, unfortunately, we will continue to work for free, bag our products for free, and pay for the privilege.