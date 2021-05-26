Senior Prank Time

Senior high school students have been doing it for decades. At the end of their final year, the class concocts a few elaborate, annoying, sometimes funny ways to mark their exit.

Well. We who are truly SENIORS — as in, AARP eligible — should consider doing the same.

As a demographic, we are not the most popular group on the globe right now. Some students of life who trail us on the road toward that final graduation hold resentments toward we so-named “Boomers.” Many don’t particularly like us.

The age groups behind us are our children and grandchildren. The kids we clothed and fed and sent to school. Now, as we age, we’ve become a liability to some of them; we weigh down the workforce and enjoy living more than they think is fair.

Our generation refuses to go home and die. We continue to work and many of us enjoy the rewards of having done so all our lives. Times were different; we were fortunate to have job security and good investments.

When we retire, we depend on the Social Security we contributed to all our working lives. We’re depleting it. Sorry.