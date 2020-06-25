Serious thoughts on laughter

Larry observed that in moments like these we must laugh. Being a pastor is often serious. We frequently help people through some of their most challenging moments. We are called to minister during serious illness, death and when marriages are in danger of unraveling.

I have been a pastor for almost 40 years, I know it is often necessary to cry with those who cry. However, there are also times when the only proper response is laughter. King Solomon put it this way, there is “…a time to cry and a time to laugh. A time to grieve and a time to dance.” (Ecclesiastes 3:4, NLT)

Proverbs 17:22 makes a related point, “A cheerful heart is good medicine…” (NLT) I am convinced God has a sense of humor and is pleased with appropriate laughter. God is honored by the balance of knowing when to cry and when to laugh so hard we cry.

Being serious about our faith is a good thing; taking ourselves so seriously we never smile is not. Stay on the alert for the funny little things that happen and even when your life is filled with pain be willing to laugh. Laughter is one of God’s most spectacular gifts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0