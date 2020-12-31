Setting goals in the new year

I love this time of year. The holidays are my absolute favorite, but not just because of the lights and food and family time. I also love that we have the opportunity to reflect on where we’ve been and decide where we want to go. And if we’re being honest, we all need a fresh start after the craziness of 2020.

Progress isn’t going to appear out of thin air, which is why I love teaching people the habit and skill of setting goals. Here are four steps that will help you make real life-change in 2021:

Decide what you want

Before you make those workout plans or sign up for that conference, the most important thing for you to do is answer one simple question: What do you want in 2021? Notice that I said simple — not easy. In fact, this is one of the hardest questions we’ll ever answer.

You have to decide what you want, because if you never define your finish line, you’ll never cross it. Or worse, you’ll chase someone else’s version of success. This isn’t about what your mom wants you to do or what those influencers on Instagram tell you to do. This is about you deciding what you want to do this year.

Set goals around what you want