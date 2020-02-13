Several bills in committee, on the floor

Legislators Approve Bill to Increase Accountability for Public School Retirement System (HB 1934)

Lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would ensure greater transparency and accountability for the Public School Retirement System (PSRS).

The bill’s sponsor noted that of the 16 retirement systems created in statute only PSRS does not currently have to follow transparency requirements with regard to their salary benefits. It is critical for all systems like PSRS to be as transparent as possible so the general public has confidence in those controlling those systems.

The bill exempts information pertaining to the salaries and benefits of the executive director and employees of the Board of the Public School Retirement System of Missouri from being confidential. The bill will require the Public School Retirement System of Missouri to report the salary and benefits information of the director and employees of the system in the same way all other public employee retirement systems in the state already do. This bill passed out of Pensions and Rules Administrative Oversight committees with no opposition.

House Sends Bill to Senate to Improve Local Government Retirement System (HB 1467)