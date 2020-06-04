Sharing another’s burdens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Newspaper columnist Marla Paul once described her frustrating lack of friendships this way, “The loneliness saddens me. How did it happen that I could be 42 years old and not have enough friends?” The reaction to her column was not unexpected; her newspaper was flooded with letters. A professor wrote, “I’ve had the exact same experience.” Another reader said, “I’ve often felt that I’m standing outside looking through the window of a party to which I was not invited.”

In April, the website socialpronow.com reported statistics based upon four major studies on loneliness and isolation done between 2010 and 2020. The studies found that just over 50% of us sometimes or always feel alone. More than 20% of Americans say they have no close friends. And even more recent research indicates between 25% and 30% of people say they have been even lonelier during the pandemic.

These statistics confirm that many of us are struggling to come to terms with the lingering effects of the coronavirus. Staying home is especially stressful in homes where abuse is occurring. The National Sexual Assault Hotline says their call volume increased 22% in March compared to the previous year. Almost 80% of callers said they were living with their abuser.