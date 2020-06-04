Sharing another’s burdens

Newspaper columnist Marla Paul once described her frustrating lack of friendships this way, “The loneliness saddens me. How did it happen that I could be 42 years old and not have enough friends?” The reaction to her column was not unexpected; her newspaper was flooded with letters. A professor wrote, “I’ve had the exact same experience.” Another reader said, “I’ve often felt that I’m standing outside looking through the window of a party to which I was not invited.”
In April, the website socialpronow.com reported statistics based upon four major studies on loneliness and isolation done between 2010 and 2020. The studies found that just over 50% of us sometimes or always feel alone. More than 20% of Americans say they have no close friends. And even more recent research indicates between 25% and 30% of people say they have been even lonelier during the pandemic.
These statistics confirm that many of us are struggling to come to terms with the lingering effects of the coronavirus. Staying home is especially stressful in homes where abuse is occurring. The National Sexual Assault Hotline says their call volume increased 22% in March compared to the previous year. Almost 80% of callers said they were living with their abuser.
Sexual abuse is not happening in most homes. However, a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Emergency hotline is reporting a 1000% increase in calls compared to the same period last year.
As if that isn’t enough, a study of the 2007 recession found that for every percentage point the unemployment rate increased there was a 1.6% increase in the suicide rate. Since the unemployment rate jumped from 3.6% in February to 14.7% in early May, many experts are bracing for a crisis.
In recent days news about the pandemic has taken a back seat to the spreading racial upheaval. Current events are producing incredible levels of anxiety.
If you regularly read my column you know I try to consistently offer positive perspective. So why am I sharing so much negative information this week? Because many of us do not know how to deal with today’s overwhelming challenges. During this time when social distancing separates us, keeping our emotional equilibrium can be incredibly challenging.
If you are struggling, please reach out to family, friends, a spiritual advisor, or a mental health professional. The Apostle Paul challenges all of us to, “Share each other’s burdens, and in this way obey the law of Christ.” (Galatians 6:2, NLT)
In sharing one another’s burdens, we are better able to manage our own stress because a shared burden is much more manageable than one we carry alone. Do not assume you have to struggle in isolation. Many caring people are eager to lighten your load if you allow them to walk alongside you in this perfect storm of cultural crisis and personal anxiety.
