Shepherd-based resolutions?

Last week, we looked at the shepherds who came on the night of Jesus’ birth and considered what this encounter had to tell us about God’s incredible love. As we enter into this new year, I want to take a few more moments to walk through a couple lessons we can learn from these shepherds. To keep with the motif of the season, let’s shape them as resolutions.

1. Consider the claims of Jesus seriously. “When the angels went away from them into heaven, the shepherds said to one another, "Let us go over to Bethlehem and see this thing that has happened, which the Lord has made known to us” Luke 2:15 God sent them a message in staggering fashion, and they responded to it. I know it’s easy to look at this and assume it had to be the natural response. But how many people in this world have heard the life-changing claims of Jesus and done nothing? Jesus came into this world and lived a sinless life. He claimed to be God, died to take the Hell we deserved, and rose victorious over the sin that destroys us. All of human history has been impacted by those claims. If they’re true, they should change absolutely everything about how we live. Nonetheless, so many see the glorious message of light coming to pierce their darkness and go right back to squinting at barely visible sheep. Not these shepherds. How will you respond to His claims?

2. See Him for yourself. “... and [they] found Mary and Joseph, and the baby lying in a manger” Luke 2:16b We talked about this a bit last week, but it bears repeating. God tells us in Jeremiah 29:13, “You will seek Me and find Me, when you seek Me with all your heart.” Because the shepherds were driven by the message of love, they went looking for Jesus…and found Him. They got to be part of this incredible story because they did what He told them to do! Guys, that is still 100% true for each of us. Jesus is doing incredible things. Seek Him and you will find Him at work all around you. Then, you get a chance to be part of what He’s doing! Will you?

3. Share Him widely. “And when they saw it, they made known the saying that had been told them concerning this child” Luke 2:17 Why? Because this was too good to keep to themselves. I think you see the implications for our lives here, right? They shared it with, well, anyone who could hear them! With whom are you sharing?

4. Share impactfully. “And all who heard it wondered at what the shepherds told them” Luke 2:18 This is a point that struck me specifically this week while studying the passage. Their witness made people stop and think. It grabbed the attention of the people who heard it. There was something about their contagious excitement and genuine response to the love of God that spoke volumes. Were they trained public speakers? No. Were they key members of society? No. Did they understand everything about the theological implications of what they’d witnessed? No. Did they know the Savior of the world had come? Did they see the love of God on display for people who had done nothing to deserve it? Yes.

When people look at our lives, are they impacted by our love for Jesus, or has it made no meaningful difference? Guys, it can. It’s meant to, and it will if you take Him seriously, seek Him wholeheartedly, and share Him with overflowing love. Just some food for resolution thought…

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.