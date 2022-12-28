Shepherds transformed by love

Shepherds why this jubilee? Why your joyous strains prolong? What the gladsome tidings be which inspire your heavenly song?

It was dark in a way those of us who have only known an electrified world can hardly understand. It was also the end of a long day that bled into an equally long night. These shepherds were tired from hard labor, saturated by the stench which was their occupational hazard, and watching for dim cotton balls moseying lazily under a speckled sky. They weren’t looking for anything miraculous, but their expectations were completely shattered when glorious light burst through!

Their reaction? Fear. What else could it be!? But that quickly changed when the angel of the Lord told them not to be afraid, but to rejoice because everything was about the change. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord” Luke 2:11. The Savior of the world had come… to them.

Most of us have heard that story retold many times, so it’s easy to become numb to what is a powerful expression of love. Maybe you’re not looking for Him either because you’re stuck in monotony and darkness. You’re tired and squinting to keep your eyes on whatever task is at hand, but you’re not expecting anything extraordinary. For some, it’s worse. Their darkness is heavier than drudgery and routine because it feels like the world is working to rob them of all joy and hope. They’re alone under a sky whose stars even seem to be hiding.

In all our circumstances, His love is working to burst through. Why? Because Jesus didn’t come as a generic savior for a general populous. He came to rescue you from your brokenness, to reach into your hopelessness, and to give you abundant life!

After the shepherds experienced the glory of God proclaiming love incarnate, their lives were never the same. They took His message seriously, went looking for this promise of love, experienced that, and “returned, glorifying and praising God for all they had heard and seen, as it had been told them” Luke 2:20. Their lives were defined by praise because they had come face-to-face with the great love of God.

Once Christmas has passed, it’s easy to hunker down and just… exist. We were made for more. Christmas reminds us Jesus loves enough to pierce our darkness and flood our sorrow with remarkable light.

Come to Bethlehem and see Him whose birth the angels sing. Come, adore on bended knee Christ the Lord, the newborn King!

Until next week, keep living every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.