Should You Invest in Bitcoin in 2021?

But bitcoin’s value started to skyrocket again in 2020. Just a couple weeks ago, the value of a bitcoin had hit an all-time high of just under $42,000—but then tanked within 24 hours down to $34,863.4

Will it continue to grow in value? We don’t know. But the reality is that volatility always equals risk. And risk isn’t a bad thing, but you need to be aware of what it might cost in the end.

Bitcoin has a bit of an identity crisis

Does bitcoin have more in common with the U.S. dollar or with gold? The answer is both. While bitcoin is a currency, Uncle Sam has a different take. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission sees bitcoin as a commodity (like gold), while the IRS treats it like property which means—you guessed it—they can tax it.5, 6

We need to keep in mind that bitcoin is still the new kid on the block. While it’s been around for over 10 years now, we still don’t have any tried and true best practices for building wealth with bitcoin.

Bitcoin is not regulated by any central bank or nation