Slumber party

I flop off my favorite side and hope Insomnia will fly off from the bounce. He has Velcro claws that stick to my brain. All my flop does is give him wider berth. My muscles tense-I’m TRYING to go to sleep and I know it’s not gonna happen for a long time.

Insomnia is comfy in my bed. He’s been not sleeping with me for months and months. I’m draggy at work and sleepy on the drive home. Sometimes I try to drive and nap at the same time, by alternating open eyes. Bad, I know. But my nighttime friend is wearing me out.

Why is he visiting me? Is it a symptom of my aging body? Will I have to arrange my life to the “elderly” schedule — at 4 p.m., at 8 p.m., up at 4 a.m.? And if I do, will I elude him, or will he just chuckle and start whispering to me earlier?

We chat about all kinds of things when I’m trying to sleep each night. The previous day. The next day. What I should have done/said/thought about each interaction of the last 18 hours. Insomnia knows all my secrets. And he delights in rehashing all the most troubling ones.