Small businesses have CARES Act options

Small business owners have a few options to keep their workforce employed and cover normal operating expenses during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

First Draw Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans are for first-time program participants; have a term of up to 5 years, 1% interest rate; and may be completely forgiven. Second Draw PPP Loans are for certain businesses who have previously received a PPP loan (for those who can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020).

PPP Loans can be used for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, utilities, worker protection costs, uninsured property damage costs by looting or vandalism, and certain supplier costs and expenses for operations. Applications for both are available until March 31, 2021.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) provides relief to small businesses, including agricultural businesses and nonprofit organizations, that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. Businesses are not eligible for a second EIDL.