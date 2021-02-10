SNL fatigue

Gilda. Chevy. John Belushi. I watched them all, week after week, on Saturday Night Live. The 70s were a politically charged decade; I celebrated my status as a young person in America by chuckling at the disrespectful and socially edgy commentary the show offered each week.

And the musical guests! Janis Ian articulated our mutual angst and I felt understood. Simon and Garfunkel pierced my heart through with their wispy rendition of Scarborough Fair. The Stones rocked my world.

Musical royalty performed each week, and I knew every word to every song.

But I watched for the skits. Boundaries thinned from 10:30pm to midnight on Saturdays. I giggled and understood the jokes because I was an active part of the culture of this SNL decade. I got it.

The decades rolled past. Cast members left and others took up the cause. I mourned the loss of favorite characters, and embraced the new ones. The 80s and the 90s were less slapstick and more sedate, but I loved the sarcasm and low-key aggression toward politics and celebrity status.

Then it happened. Beginning somewhere in the new millennium, I started noticing a change in SNL. It wasn’t the show that had changed…it was me.