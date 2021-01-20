Snowy days and memories

Woke up this morning to a lovely snow-covered world — that lasted for what seemed about one hour! Got up, dressed, let the dog out (SURPRISE! White, wet stuff), had a quick bite to eat, let the dog in ("How dare you put me out in that and expect me to do anything”), drove to the library, still admiring the snow scenery, picked up a book, came out, drove home and — the snow was gone.
What kind of snow was that?!!
That was hardly worth mentioning and certainly not having the salt trucks out, or planning a day of building snowmen/women, sitting by the fire and drinking hot chocolate with marshmallows — although a few stalwart people did their best.
The few snow-people I saw on my brief morning excursion all looked as though they had a bad rash with the many tufts of dried grass showing that had gotten rolled in along with the snow. But a good white spray paint job would smooth that out. And when you’ve been as short of snow the last year or two as we have in our area, you make do with what you’ve got. Not to mention parents having a great excuse to GET OUT OF THE HOUSE!
I won’t go into the huge snows we had or the mammoth snowdrifts we fought our way through as we walked four miles to school back in my childhood, even though they were and we did, simply because you had to be there to believe it or appreciate it.
I won’t bore you with tales of sledding down some of the downtown streets such as South Henry or Washington streets, building small forts and having mammoth snowball fights, or even building large log fires by the Peterson or O’Sullivan Ponds to warm us between sessions of ice skating.
Nope, won’t bring that up again.
Although winters then were actually much different than they are today (global warming, you know), still, I’ve found that snowfalls and measurements remembered aren’t the same as you grow older.
Those snow drifts I walked through that came up to my knees, really did — but my knees then were much closer to the ground then they became when an adult.
Everything seemed larger in my youth than it is today. It’s the same with the remembered size of houses where I lived or my friends did, school buildings and rides at county fairs. I still recall what a surprise it was when, years later, I visited the house I grew up in as a youngster and realized how small it was! The Ferris wheel I had found so intimidating as a pre-teen seemed to have shrunk greatly when seen again and I won’t even talk about the elementary school I attended that later reminded me of the lair of the villain in a Grimm’s fairytale.
And distances. A block in the 1940s or 50s seemed much longer than the same block does today; a trip to St. Louis was like a mammoth journey, and a trip out of state was considered an expedition to an unknown country.
True, the trip to St. Louis was more harrowing and longer than today’s jaunt simply because you drove it over a narrow, winding, hilly, two-lane road. Talk about your thrill-rides — that was one. Especially when the driver (like my dad) liked speed! And do remember — no seat belts or child’s seat! It was just grabbing the dashboard or window strap, hanging on and praying.
So, enjoy the brief snow, take pictures and file it away in your memory bank. It doesn’t matter if the accumulated snow was one inch or one foot, or even two or three — it will still be a cherished day and one you’ll often recall and tell you own children or grandchildren about.
Don’t be surprised when they roll their eyes and shake their heads at the telling. You know that’s exactly how it was.
P.S. I’m deviating here to share the news (good, I hope) that once again, I’ll be preparing a monthly food page of recipes, menus, tips, and other bits from our local cooks for the Farmington Press. It will be titled “What’s Cooking?” and will begin in February, and since it will be the start of the feature, we’ll begin with, (what else?) Starters: Snacks and Appetizers that are family favorites.
I would greatly appreciate any favorites of yours that you would like to share. With the COVID restrictions still in place, I’ll simply ask you to send me the recipe, along with any tips you have for making it, your name, why it’s a favorite, where you got it and, if you care to, a picture of the finished item as well as one of yourself or your family/friends enjoying it.
Send it to my email at jvdouglas36@yahoo.com marked “recipe” or by “snail mail” to my attention at Kevin Jenkins, Farmington Press, 302 N. Washington St, Farmington, MO 63640. Looking forward to receiving your contributions.