Snowy days and memories

True, the trip to St. Louis was more harrowing and longer than today’s jaunt simply because you drove it over a narrow, winding, hilly, two-lane road. Talk about your thrill-rides — that was one. Especially when the driver (like my dad) liked speed! And do remember — no seat belts or child’s seat! It was just grabbing the dashboard or window strap, hanging on and praying.

So, enjoy the brief snow, take pictures and file it away in your memory bank. It doesn’t matter if the accumulated snow was one inch or one foot, or even two or three — it will still be a cherished day and one you’ll often recall and tell you own children or grandchildren about.

Don’t be surprised when they roll their eyes and shake their heads at the telling. You know that’s exactly how it was.

P.S. I’m deviating here to share the news (good, I hope) that once again, I’ll be preparing a monthly food page of recipes, menus, tips, and other bits from our local cooks for the Farmington Press. It will be titled “What’s Cooking?” and will begin in February, and since it will be the start of the feature, we’ll begin with, (what else?) Starters: Snacks and Appetizers that are family favorites.