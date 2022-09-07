Soda fountains hangouts

Mention after-school hangouts to any high school graduate, and most often, a local drug store with a soda fountain will be named.

Here in Farmington, at the time I was in school, we had four drug stores, all located on Columbia Street: Laakmanns was situated on the southwest corner of the courthouse square and Rexall on the southeast corner one block down. Another one I can't remember the name of was two buildings down from there. Walgreens was on the northwest corner of the next block across from the Post Office. The only one that didn't have a soda fountain was the Rexall, but we often stopped there to purchase a bag of the warm cashew nuts they offered.

There was an understood hierarchy of seating privileges at each one. Laakmans was the one we visited most often in the two lower grades of high school, where our "group" would unwind from having our previous seven hours monitored by clamoring bells and watchful and suspicious teachers.

This was the training wheels social setting for our later ventures into the more sophisticated atmosphere at Walgreens, where we juniors and seniors gathered if we didn't have pep squad or volleyball practice. We'd enjoy our favorite fountain drinks, usually a small glass of vanilla or cherry Coke and exchange any school gossip we'd gathered throughout the day, which centered mostly on which boy liked which girl and vice-versa. Having thoroughly discussed that subject, we then made plans for the evening.

If we didn't have dates — which we usually didn't on school nights — the big topics were which one of us could get the family car for the evening. They would either pick up the rest of us to go "cruising," or, a dad or mom would agree to be the "cab driver" for us if there was an out-of-town football or basketball game. This took more planning and negotiating than many military maneuvers, but a successful arrangement was always reached, and one way or another, we had "wheels" for the evening.

This gathering of the clans went on across the county. While Walgreens took precedence in our community, similar groups claimed tables in Foulon's in Park Hills (then Flat River) and Foulard's in Desloge, as well as drug stores in Bonne Terre, Bismarck and Leadwood. It was probably the same in any community you could mention but especially in the smaller communities.

Nowadays, most of the soda fountains in drug stores have gone the way of the dinosaur and Dodo bird, and the discovery of one still in existence is a cause for much wonder and rejoicing… well, at least by me.

Therefore, I was both surprised and thrilled when following an appointment in West County, my son suggested we have a bite to eat before making the drive back home. He said there was a place fairly close that he had found while he lived in a nearby area. I was agreeable, and he started east down Highway 64 and then turned off onto Jefferson Avenue.

He explained, "It's just a drug store and nothing fancy, but they do have good sandwiches and about every flavor of ice cream you can name. The area where it's located has gone down some, but it's still clean and safe."

Something started tickling my memory when he mentioned ice cream, but no name came to mind until he turned onto Saint Louis Avenue. Then I saw a building with a green and white striped awning ahead on the right. "Crown Candy!" I shouted in recognition. It was my son's turn to be surprised as he asked, "How in the world do you know about Crown Candy Soda Fountain?

I quickly explained that in another lifetime, well before he was born, his dad and I would come up with friends for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball games that were then played in the old baseball stadium on Grand Avenue. Often, we would stop at Crown Candy before the game to have a sandwich.

He was amazed to learn that, one, we had a life before he was born, two, that we were brave enough to venture this far into the city, and three, that I had gone to baseball games.

He found a close parking spot on St. Louis Avenue, and the only change I could see was a board sign on the front walk, giving a nod to the earlier COVID-19 pandemic suggesting that customers wait to be seated. As it wasn't busy, we were quickly inside, where I was welcomed with the sight of two large candy display cases stacked with boxes of every imaginable type and delight of chocolate made and, most surprising, a full soda fountain area complete with four stools at the counter, a mirror-lined back bar where a large commercial metal malted milk machine stood pristine in a place of honor. I was overcome with a sense of pleasurable nostalgia. A real live, honest-to-goodness soda fountain where handmade malts and milkshakes were produced as requested.

And as an added bonus, a large sign listing every sandwich, malt, milkshake or sundae they served was sprawled above the lighted back bar. It was mind-boggling! It was like taking a giant step back in time. I could easily envision my friends, and I packed into one of the booths where another marvel was found — an old-fashioned tabletop jukebox. Hadn't seen one of those in decades.

WOW and double WOW! Unbelievably, each one still had page after page of past hit songs listed. Amazing! I quickly started flipping the pages looking for the titles of the ones we had danced to on Friday nights at the old Clover Club and high school dances. And there they were. Glen Miller and his band of renown, Doris Day, Frank Sinatra, Patti Page, and all of the popular singers of that era. I could close my eyes and once again be smoothly dancing with my partner across a highly polished wooden floor to those wonderful songs from my past.

I was abruptly snapped from my reverie and into the present when my son asked, "What do you want?" referring to the Crown's extensive food menu.

Smiling, I replied, "To dance one more time to Glen Miller's 'Midnight Serenade' at the Clover Club."

His terse replied — "That's not on the menu."