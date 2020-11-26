Solitary splendor usually isn't

One of my favorite pictures was taken by a good friend somewhere along the 17-Mile Drive on the Monterey Peninsula a number of years ago. As Monterey was also one of my favorite places to visit while living in California, it brings double pleasure for me.
The picture appeals to me on several levels: artistically it is very lovely just to view with its glorious shades of the ocean's color, contrasted with the earth tones of the beach and the distant rise of a treelined dune. The composition of the picture tells a story as it shows an elderly gentleman sitting on a bench looking intently towards the ocean, shoulders and eyes slightly tense against the cool ocean breeze that is gently ruffling his hair and an atmosphere that gives the impression he feels entirely alone in his solitude on the beach. Even a slight air of mystery is conveyed. What is the man thinking as he sits there alone, contemplating the vast ocean?
Looking more closely, you realize the man actually has a small entourage of which he is completely unaware. The picture clearly shows others are there also. A small bird is perched near his left arm resting on the back of the bench and a large gull stands nearby at the shore's edge; both duplicate the human's intent regard of the view. There is also a small critter at the far right of the picture peering from a hole with obvious curiosity.
This is a situation we've all been in at some time or another. It probably happens most often when we're in our cars. Not that we think we're alone in the traffic, but that we are unobserved as the other drivers around us are all so concentrated on their own thoughts and where they're going. No one spares a glance for those around them, except to make sure they're not veering into our lane or making a sudden stop or tun. Sometimes we even miss that!
While I am usually a driver that likes to look around checking mirrors, the scenery and those in other cars, I too, often find myself drifting into my own solitary world as I drive, until I suddenly discover that another driver or passenger is intently watching me. Horrors! What was I doing?!?
Two such experiences come quickly to mind. One was while I was actually driving, the other while sitting at a stoplight.
The first incident is one I think a lot of us share. I was driving along listening to a popular song that featured a hard beat, singing along and putting a lot of head, shoulder and arm action into it, when I glanced over and a man passing me was laughing as he gave me a thumbs up. Sheesh! So much for my Beyonce impersonation. How embarrassing is that?
Not nearly as embarrassing as the other time I referred to that occurred while I was sitting at a stoplight.
I was to be in a two-person community play performance that evening that required both of us to be sitting at a table with just a few feet separating us from our audience. That's an unnerving situation to begin with for an actor, but to make matters worse, a bright stage light would be shown directly on us. Yikes!
While usually distance and careful makeup can greatly reduce the effects of aging shown on your face, the venue tonight would make that quite impossible and every wrinkle, line and sag would be unmercifully exposed. It wasn't like I was in my youth; I was in my late 50s and the ravages of living over half a century were clearly visible. Audiences can be kind and forgiving, but I wasn't confident that would be the case when you're trying to create a make-believe sense of agelessness.
A friend who was an accomplished cosmetician volunteered to help. She had a technique that required using Scotch Tape that she swore could take a good two or three decades off your face. I was all for it!
She began taping and after two complete rolls of tape, declared I was transformed! I left quickly to get ready for the fast approaching performance and didn't pay much attention to her work until I was in the car driving home. My face suddenly started burning and itching, and I realized I was having a reaction to the tape! I quickly started peeling off the strips and stands of offending tape, deciding I'd rather be saggy than broken out in a rash.
I was peeling a rather long strip off when I came to a stoplight. Still peeling, I glanced to my left and saw a man watching me with a look of horrified disbelief. I realized he thought I was actually peeling away my own skin! I immediately patted the offending tape back in place and was relieved to have the light change at that time as I hurried away for home. Leaving, I'm sure, a puzzled and disgusted man behind with a wild story to share when he got home.
The play went on as scheduled and I wore my regular skin, sags, bags and all — and the audience didn't seem to care. So much for my quickie facelift!
Moral: be especially aware when you think you're alone. Chances are good you're not.
