Solitary splendor usually isn't

One of my favorite pictures was taken by a good friend somewhere along the 17-Mile Drive on the Monterey Peninsula a number of years ago. As Monterey was also one of my favorite places to visit while living in California, it brings double pleasure for me.

The picture appeals to me on several levels: artistically it is very lovely just to view with its glorious shades of the ocean's color, contrasted with the earth tones of the beach and the distant rise of a treelined dune. The composition of the picture tells a story as it shows an elderly gentleman sitting on a bench looking intently towards the ocean, shoulders and eyes slightly tense against the cool ocean breeze that is gently ruffling his hair and an atmosphere that gives the impression he feels entirely alone in his solitude on the beach. Even a slight air of mystery is conveyed. What is the man thinking as he sits there alone, contemplating the vast ocean?

Looking more closely, you realize the man actually has a small entourage of which he is completely unaware. The picture clearly shows others are there also. A small bird is perched near his left arm resting on the back of the bench and a large gull stands nearby at the shore's edge; both duplicate the human's intent regard of the view. There is also a small critter at the far right of the picture peering from a hole with obvious curiosity.