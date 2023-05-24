One of the most terrifyingly wonderful opportunities I have been given in my time as a high school teacher is being asked by the students to speak at their graduation ceremony. As nerve-wracking as the prospect can be, it is such a blessing to stand before a group of young people I have walked through life with for four straight years and, if nothing else, say thank you and goodbye.

Of course, though I am by no means a sage, I also prayerfully consider what kernels of guidance and hope I could possibly leave them with. Though intended for our 2023 graduates, I find myself needing this message, so I wanted to share it with all of you, as well.

First, let’s spend our lives laughing because there is truly so much joy to be found. More than nearly anything else, my students and I laugh together. I hope that’s something they remember, and, really, I hope it continues. Life is just too short not to love it. Unfortunately, we can all be so whiny — and this isn’t an age thing. I talk to a lot of people in a lot of different settings, and this is a nearly universal condition. It’s far easier to complain about the “bad stuff” in our lives than even remember anything that’s good. If that’s all there is — one moan after another until we die — what a sad existence that becomes! But we were made for more.

In fact, John’s gospel records Jesus saying He came that we might have abundant life — rich, fulfilled, and beautiful! That’s the life we’re meant to live, and it’s available. But we have to be intentional about what we feed our hearts. Nearly 2,000 years ago, the apostle Paul wrote to a church in Philippi with this encouragement:

“...Whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” Philippians 4:8

We can dwell on what we cannot change, or we can focus on feeding our hearts unshakable and beautiful truth. Let’s learn to laugh even when life is hard. Let’s smile now, so when the difficult days come — and they will — we’ll remember heartache doesn’t have to define us.

Secondly, we should care because people and pursuits actually matter. Never forget: the opposite of love isn’t anger or hate (not that those are particularly good either) — it’s apathy. And apathy is as rampant in our world as it is destructive. All it leads to is self-indulgent sorrow. You will be surrounded by it, but you don’t have to let it consume you.

Instead, care enough to see people. So much in life is fleeting. We won't be in these specific places with these specific people forever. I know society pushes not missing out on opportunities, and there is some truth to that. We do want to keep our eyes peeled for doors God is opening. However, in the process don’t miss out on people. No one crosses your path on accident. There are real people with real concerns, real dreams, and real struggles — and you have a chance to be a positive part of their journey. Try to make a conscious effort to care enough to notice them. Compassionate eyes see the world differently, we should pray to have those.

On that same note, care enough to pursue what matters. As cliché as this might sound, the decisions we make while we’re young are laying a foundation for who we will be for the rest of our lives. So often people look back with regrets because they feel they’ve wasted so much time. It’s easy to do. Time moves so fast, and despite our best intentions, we might look back and realize instead of doing all those awesome things we had planned… we’ve just binge-watched a bunch of shows that have added absolutely nothing to the quality of our lives (or flipped through a bunch of Tik Toks of literally nothing)!

Still, we’re given 24 hours every day, and we get to decide how to use them. Let’s pursue something bigger than ourselves. Let’s chase excellence without becoming a slave to vanity. Jesus said He came not to be served, but to serve! I’d say He spent His time pretty wisely. Don’t wait to start pursuing what matters. So often, we’re told not to worry about meaningful stuff until we’ve gotten through our early twenties and “sown our wild oats.” That’s stupid! Eat oats. They’re delicious. Develop character. Don't be afraid to make mistakes along the way. It’s a process. But love the truth enough to chase after it.

Lastly, persevere because you’re loved. At times like graduation, many are surrounded by evidences of this love. Oh, how we should cherish those reminders! However, for others, special days reveal gaping holes instead. Not having people around who love us can make us feel isolated and without hope. Those aren’t feelings easily shaken.

If nothing else resonates, please hear this: you are loved! Your life has meaning. There is a plan and a purpose for your steps. Even if you don’t see the people who care in this world, Jesus loves you unconditionally — and that makes all the difference!

So, laugh because there’s so much joy to be found, care because people and pursuits matter, and persevere because you’re loved. Just some thoughts.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.