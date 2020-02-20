Somewhere between here and there…

Remember the old family TV show about the woman who was a witch — all she had to do was wiggle her nose to get anything done — or the lovely genie who lived in a bottle that only had to nod her head and it was done?
Did you know that neither thing works for we poor mortals (unless we get our own TV series)?
Believe me, I could use a good witch right now, wiggling nose, nodding head or magic wand. Whatever. This would certainly simplify life a whole lot when your moving from one residence to another!
Right now I’m in the (frantic) process of trying to move everything that’s been accumulated, again, over the past 26 or so from my present six-room home and double-sized garage into a much smaller condo with a carport and mini-storage shed. You can downsize your life, but, unfortunately, you can’t downsize your furniture and belongings to fit!
This means that a whole lot of "somethings" have to go!
This, in turn, entails a lot of sorting and recalling the past as you decided what to pack, toss, donate or sell! Often the items you need to discard also hold a lot of memories and/or sentiment. You pack something to give away or sell and it seems to be like getting rid of a part of yourself. Doesn’t matter if you’ve had it packed away for years, suddenly it seems very valuable and like an old friend you haven’t seen in a long time.
Hold up a scruffy-looking teddy bear, and it’s “Hello, Friend! Long time no see!” Chances are good that the next time you move, that old bear will be right there to be discovered again!
Moving also brings on symptoms of amnesia, time warp and hysteria. Going back and forth from one place to the other, I’ve lost keys, billfolds, purses, and eye-glasses (which I usually have stuck in my shirt neckline)! The other night leaving one place I absentmindedly locked the door, using the inside lock, when I realized my purse was still inside the house that held the keys to my other house, cellphone and the keys to the house I had just locked and left! Oh yeah! That’s when the hysteria hits. It also makes a consistent visit at about 2:30 every night when you wake up to realize how much you still have to get done!
My advice is to start packing for a move two years before you’re actually going to move or hire someone else to do it for you.
You’ll be surprised to see how little a stranger decides you actually need to take to your new residence. You’ll probably end up with your toothbrush, one change of clothes, a pillow, one blanket and your checkbook so you can pay them. Your coffee pot and favorite mug will survive also, but only because you carried them over yourself.
You have free articles remaining.
One thing you won’t need is your cellphone, because you won’t have any friends left if you try to move yourself!
Around Town:
The Farmington Educational Foundation will host its Third Annual Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the lobby of the Black Knight Fieldhouse. The proceeds from this event will go toward scholarships for the FHS Class of 2020.
Doors open at 6:20 p.m. and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Teams of 8-10 players and an entry fee of $10 per person. Student teams are $5 each player. There will also be a silent auction, games and prizes. Pizza and popcorn furnished. Guest may bring snacks. No alcoholic beverages allowed.
The Farmington Educational Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, with a mission to enhance the educational opportunities for students in the Farmington R-7 School District.
To preregister a team, sponsor a round or to donate an auction or door prize contact SallyShinn@sbcglobal.net.
Ending on a sad note
I hate to close with sad news, but I just learned that my dear friend and next-door neighbor for many years, Ruth Merseal died this past Tuesday morning. Ruth had lived in Farmington since the 1940s after marrying Pete Merseal and moving here from California.
She always told a funny story about her introduction to Farmington. When she asked where Farmington, Missouri, was located, Pete — a native of Farmington — told her it was a suburb of St Louis. Imagine her surprise when they got off the train in Union Station in St. Louis and were met by Pete’s brother, Jim Merseal who then drove another 75 or 80 miles through mostly rural and wooded country before arriving in Farmington!
It took her awhile to adjust, after having lived in California and worked in a Navy shipyard to finding herself a small community of about 3,000 population! But after a few years she, like most transplants, decided this was a pretty nice place to live and raise their three children: Diana, Gary and Ronnie. I’ll miss my friend and our many conversations, games of cards and Scrabble (she always beat me) and countless cups of coffee.
I’ve learned the best keepsakes are old friends. Ruth was definitely a keeper.