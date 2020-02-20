Somewhere between here and there…

Hold up a scruffy-looking teddy bear, and it’s “Hello, Friend! Long time no see!” Chances are good that the next time you move, that old bear will be right there to be discovered again!

Moving also brings on symptoms of amnesia, time warp and hysteria. Going back and forth from one place to the other, I’ve lost keys, billfolds, purses, and eye-glasses (which I usually have stuck in my shirt neckline)! The other night leaving one place I absentmindedly locked the door, using the inside lock, when I realized my purse was still inside the house that held the keys to my other house, cellphone and the keys to the house I had just locked and left! Oh yeah! That’s when the hysteria hits. It also makes a consistent visit at about 2:30 every night when you wake up to realize how much you still have to get done!

My advice is to start packing for a move two years before you’re actually going to move or hire someone else to do it for you.

You’ll be surprised to see how little a stranger decides you actually need to take to your new residence. You’ll probably end up with your toothbrush, one change of clothes, a pillow, one blanket and your checkbook so you can pay them. Your coffee pot and favorite mug will survive also, but only because you carried them over yourself.

