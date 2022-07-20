Southeast Missouri long-range shooting matches

Until recently you had to drive to western Missouri and beyond to be really involved in long-range and even two-gun shooting matches. Being from southeast Missouri I have always been intrigued by shooting matches, especially long-range ones. I spent the formative years of my life in the military going to combat zones, and with the career I chose, I never had fired any weapon except a crew-served weapon out beyond 300-yards — which to me seems like a heck of a shot in its own.

This past week I got to go spend the day with Craig Phillips at his range, Cedar Fork Precision. Traveling there was no big deal — down a couple of two-lane blacktops not too far from 55 highway, just a chip shot from Perryville. I was not totally sure what to expect when I got there.

The only ranges I had ever been on had been your standard qualifying ranges in the military, which are huge fields with targets spread from 25-meters out to 300-meters. A little about Craig — he is a student of his sport and is an encyclopedia of knowledge as far as weapons shooting and ranges. He is a veteran of the US Army and commanded an engineer company in Iraq.

The range itself sits right where a couple of draws meet, giving the perfect setting and backdrop to have targets at multiple distances and yet a perfect backstop. When you pull down the first ridge to the parking lot, you can get a good lay of the land from the rock firing point to the wooden firing points. Everything is laid out to where you can effectively and safely transition from dry weapons to a hot range without any transition issues.

He has set up the range to be able to handle long-range shooting high-caliber rifles out to 840-meters. But you can also shoot your long-range rifle at 200-meters and 600-meters as well. This is set up this way to be able to shoot long-range matches. In a long-range match, you typically get a certain amount of time and number of rounds to get on target in that amount of time. Seems simple, yet you are trying to make shots out to 600- to 800-meters in a mere few seconds.

He also has a .22-caliber range, which I thought was amazing. He sat up a beautiful bolt action .22 and we started shooting. We fired out to 200-meters with it. We started at a target that was about 3-inches across and finished with one that I would say was about an inch across, which to me was amazing. In a .22 match, you shoot from 20-meters out to 135-meters again with a certain number of rounds in a certain amount of time. I was mind blown by how much fun it was to shoot such a small caliber rifle so accurately at such small targets at those distances.

There are a few more types of shooting matches that he is going to be set up for. Some of them are Precision AR out to 600-meters, averaging around 400-meters. Another is a two-gun match where you have a rifle and pistol shooting a certain number of rounds through each and different ranges in a certain amount of time. All these matches seem like they would be a lot of fun to take part in. Everything done on his range is done very professionally and safely. He always ensures people's safety and professionalism at all times.

This is a family-owned and run business in southeast Missouri that provides a service we have never had. He prides himself on being able to bring people to the range that want to learn and polish their skills and take them to their fullest potential.

He is going to offer training on the range at a cost but is worth every penny. He will cover everything you need to be a successful shooter. This would not be training someone who never shot should take but something some should take that just wants to polish their craft. If you were going hunting somewhere where you would be shooting past 300-yards, you should investigate this.

Long-range shooting is not new to anyone — but long-range shooting effectively is something that has been mostly used by military and police officers. It is something anyone can do. There is some cost involved with getting set up, but it can be very rewarding.

There is something about shooting a target that is far enough away you can’t see it with your naked eye or shooting something so small at a close distance you can barely see it. I think it is amazing! if you’re interested, check out Cedar Fork Precision on Facebook or email jphill2696@hotmail.com.