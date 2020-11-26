Special session delayed due to COVID outbreak

This is the time of year to remember that we are truly blessed to live in the greatest nation in the world. Ours is a land built on the principles of freedom, democracy, opportunity, and equality. Here in these United States of America, we can achieve our dreams and raise our families while having peace of mind that we will remain safe and secure.

Thanksgiving is a time to remember that not all Missourians are fortunate enough to have a warm meal and the comforts of a nurturing home. As we appreciate our own blessings, we also must take time to acknowledge that the less fortunate need our help. That’s why the holiday season is a perfect time to work with your church or organizations like the Salvation Army or the local food bank to provide food and clothing to those in need. Your contribution can take the form of donations of goods, or your time if you have it to spare. Whatever the case, know that anything you can do will be of immense help to those who could use a helping hand.