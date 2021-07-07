Special Session held for MO HealthNet Funding

Dear Friends,

Lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Building and passed legislation that provides vital funding for the state’s Medicaid program, also known as MO HealthNet. Governor Mike Parson called legislators in for a “Special Session” that began Wednesday, June 23 to ensure the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program was extended to provide funding to hospitals and health care facilities around the state.

While the House passed an FRA extension multiple times during the regular session, the Senate failed to reach an agreement on a final version of the plan. At issue was the inclusion of pro-life language to limit access to abortifacients and to prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving state funds. For several weeks lawmakers from both chambers worked with the governor to develop compromise language that could pass through both bodies.