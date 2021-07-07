Special Session held for MO HealthNet Funding

Dear Friends,
Lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Building and passed legislation that provides vital funding for the state’s Medicaid program, also known as MO HealthNet. Governor Mike Parson called legislators in for a “Special Session” that began Wednesday, June 23 to ensure the Federal Reimbursement Allowance (FRA) program was extended to provide funding to hospitals and health care facilities around the state.
While the House passed an FRA extension multiple times during the regular session, the Senate failed to reach an agreement on a final version of the plan. At issue was the inclusion of pro-life language to limit access to abortifacients and to prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving state funds. For several weeks lawmakers from both chambers worked with the governor to develop compromise language that could pass through both bodies.
Under the FRA, hospitals provide funds to the state and MO HealthNet uses these funds to obtain matching federal dollars. The program has traditionally been renewed each year to ensure this major funding stream for the state continues. Because the program was not extended during the regular session, the state faced the prospect of losing an estimated $591 million in FY22 and $788 million in FY23. Payments from the MO HealthNet program would also be reduced by $1.52 billion in FY22 and $2 billion in FY23.
Had the legislators not passed the FRA the governor would have been forced to stay within the constitutionally mandated balanced budget requirements by slashing funding to vital state programs. With the passage of the FRA funding for key programs and services will remain for:
• Extend the expiration of the ground ambulance service reimbursement allowance
• Extend the expiration of the nursing facility reimbursement allowance
• Extend the expiration of the Medicaid managed care organization reimbursement allowance
• Extend the expiration of the FRA program
• Extend the expiration of the pharmacy tax
• Extend the expiration of the intermediate care facility for the intellectually disabled assessment
• Prohibit abortifacient drugs and devices
• Prohibit funding for abortion facilities under the Uninsured Women's Health Program
Governor Parson Signed the FY22 State Operating Budget Bills
With the passage of the FRA Gov. Parson signed the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) state operating budget bills that invest in critical infrastructure projects, support stronger communities, fund workforce development priorities, and increase pre-pandemic K-12 and higher education spending levels.
When the 2021 legislative session began in January, Missouri was still experiencing some of the hardest days of the global COVID-19 pandemic which affected every state agency and Missourian. Gov. Parson said. "The Missouri General Assembly stayed the course and delivered a balanced budget that responsibly allocates taxpayers' hard-earned money."
The Missouri FY22 state budget is approximately $35.6 billion, including $10.5 billion in general revenue. Gov. Parson issued 26 line-item vetoes totaling nearly $115 million. The Missouri legislators will assemble in a “Veto Session” in September to decide whether to override the governor’s vetoes or agree with him and sustain them.
The final version of the FY22 budget bills signed by governor Parson prior to the veto session include:
Investments in infrastructure projects help establish Missouri as a top destination for business expansion.
• $154.4 million for State Road Fund construction projects.
• $60.2 million in bonding authority for state park improvement projects.
• $15 million for low-volume road maintenance and repair.
• $10 million to increase broadband access in underserved areas.
• $6.3 million for port capital improvement projects.
The budget provides Missourians with the education and training necessary to develop a skilled workforce.
• $5 million to construct a Technical Training Center on the Mineral Area College Campus.
• $5 million to construct a Technical Training Center in Perryville.
• $252.7 million and employing 121 staff from various state agencies to create the Office of Childhood.
• $20.2 million over current spending levels to four-year institutions of higher education.
• $13.2 million to support the A+ Schools Scholarship Program.
• $10 million over current spending levels for community colleges.
• $8.5 million more to fully fund the foundation formula.
• $8.4 million additional support for early childhood special education programs.
• $3.9 million more support for the Bright Flight program.
• $2.7 million additional support for the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program.
• $2 million for State Technical College.
• $2 million to grow Missouri's new and emerging high-tech industry.
• $750,000 for 12,000 additional students to take the ACT Work Keys and Career Readiness Assessment.
• $200,000 for the Main Street Program.
Lawmakers are funding projects that strengthen the health and safety of our communities all across the state.
• $166.3 million to increase development disability service provider rates.
• $15 million to establish six new statewide crisis stabilization centers and more support existing ones.
• $8.3 million to expand the Behavioral Healthcare Home Program.
• $5.3 million for 50 additional Community Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Liaisons.
• $3.6 million and 53 more staff members to address waitlists in Missouri's Public Defender system.
• $1 million in grants for violent crime prevention, community engagement, and law enforcement mental health support.
• $21.5 million to recruit and retain quality Department of Corrections employees.
• $6 million for county jail reimbursements.
• $2.5 million to further support recidivism reduction programs.
• $2.6 million and 11 more State Highway Patrol Troopers to assist in violent crime investigations.
• $1.1 million for the Operation Legend Grant Program.
• $1 million for the state's witness protection fund.
• $575,000 to provide grant funding for law enforcement officer safety equipment.
In addition to balancing the FY22 budget the General Assembly also renewed the Federal Reimbursement Program (FRA) that protects Missouri’s most vulnerable populations via Mo HealthNet and builds on our pro-life principles. Without passing the FRA the Governor would have been forced to make significant budget cuts rather than making these historic investments.
Thank you for giving me the honor of representing you by being your advocate and voice in state government.
Dale Wright