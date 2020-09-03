Special session sends five bills to Senate

With the bills approved this week, the House sent five of the governor’s seven components to the Senate. The remaining two issues dealing with juvenile certification and concurrent jurisdiction for the attorney general have yet to receive the support necessary to move forward in the House.

· HB 2 is meant to better ensure violent offenders are put behind bars. The bill would allow certain witness statements to be admissible in court that would otherwise not be allowed under current statute. In effect, the bill would ensure a witness is able to submit testimony in situations where the defendant has engaged in wrongdoing with the purpose of causing the unavailability of the witness. This is just one of the tools in the toolbox to help us get this out to the trial judges and the courts so that they can try to use this to reduce crime in the state of Missouri.