Special session sends five bills to Senate

Greetings Friends of the 144th Legislative District!
This past week I had the opportunity to attend an informational meeting regarding the Shepherd Mountain Bike Park.
It was very exciting to listen to the opportunities this bike park could bring to our area. If you are not familiar with Shepherd Mountain, it is located in the Arcadia Valley region. The bike park is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021 and has already attracted national attention for the amenities it will have to offer bikers. One of which will include a huge corkscrew! This bike park has potential to bring a lot of visitors to our region who otherwise may have never traveled here. For more information check out their Facebook page.
House sends anti-crime bills to Senate
Members of the Missouri House of Representatives spent Monday and Tuesday discussing and approving legislation meant to address the growing violent crime problem in the state. After several hours of debate, the House approved five bills ranging in subject matter from enhanced protection for witnesses to stiffer penalties for those who endanger the wellbeing of children with unlawful weapons.
The special session was called by Gov. Mike Parson to pass legislation that will support law enforcement officers, and prioritize the prevention of violent crime. Parson originally called for legislators to address six key components, and later expanded the special session call to include a seventh component.
With the bills approved this week, the House sent five of the governor’s seven components to the Senate. The remaining two issues dealing with juvenile certification and concurrent jurisdiction for the attorney general have yet to receive the support necessary to move forward in the House.
The House approved the following bills this week:
· HB 2 is meant to better ensure violent offenders are put behind bars. The bill would allow certain witness statements to be admissible in court that would otherwise not be allowed under current statute. In effect, the bill would ensure a witness is able to submit testimony in situations where the defendant has engaged in wrongdoing with the purpose of causing the unavailability of the witness. This is just one of the tools in the toolbox to help us get this out to the trial judges and the courts so that they can try to use this to reduce crime in the state of Missouri.
· HB 66 creates the Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund. The bill is meant to strengthen efforts to protect witnesses so they can provide key testimony. It would allow the Department of Public Safety to disburse money from the fund to law enforcement agencies for the purposes of providing for the security of witnesses, potential witnesses, and their immediate families in criminal proceedings or investigations. The funds are subject to appropriations from the General Assembly.
Subject to our appropriations, law enforcement agencies around the state will be able to draw from this fund and get protection for their witnesses; witnesses will come forward and tell what they saw, and maybe that will help us put violent criminals behind bars and start making some headway on violent crime in our state.
· HB 46 is designed to help the city of St. Louis to fill the more than 140 open positions it currently has on its police force. The bill would eliminate the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the city. This proposal would also prohibit requiring any public safety employee for the city of St. Louis to be a resident of the City. The elimination of the existing residency requirement would last until Sept. 1, 2023. The bill is needed to put more “boots on the ground” to help the city address its rising homicide rate.
· HB 11 is intended to protect the wellbeing of young people. The bill would expand the existing offense of “endangering the welfare of a child.” The current statute applies to drug offenses. The bill would expand the crime to include a person who knowingly encourages, aids or causes a child under the age of 17 to engage in any weapons offense. The bill is meant to target criminals who are taking advantage of juveniles by giving them guns and encouraging them to participate in violent crime.
· HB 16 would define the unlawful transfer of a weapon to a minor as the lending or sale of a firearm to a person under 18 years of age for the purpose of interfering with or avoiding an arrest or investigation. It would change current law to allow such transfers to be a felony even if done with parental permission.
It’s very important that we focus on these adults that are victimizing our youth. Sometimes it’s resulting in their death, sometimes it’s resulting in them going into the juvenile justice system. Amending this law pursuant to the conversations we’ve had across the state is going to lead to a decrease in crime. Language was added to ensure the transfer of the weapon had criminal intent.
MO ABLE
The Treasurer’s Office administers MO ABLE, a savings and investment program created in 2017 for Missourians with disabilities and their families. Similar to a 529 account, the money contributed to a MO ABLE account is eligible for a state income tax deduction and assets in the account grow tax-free.
What makes MO ABLE a game-changer for individuals with disabilities, though, is that the money in the account is also exempt from means-testing for federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI. This means, for the first time, individuals with disabilities can have a job and save for the future.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick is committed to letting as many Missourians know about this program as possible. If you know any disability groups or organizations that would benefit from learning more about MO ABLE, please let me know and I would be happy to help get a presentation scheduled.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112. Please do not contact me via social media. These messages are easy to overlook and may not be responded to in a timely manner.
