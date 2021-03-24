Stand back… she’s gonna' wave

Well. Guess what. I’ve been lifting cans for years. Trash cans. Coffee cans. Cans of every ilk and size. I’ve reached toward the sky with wet-heavy towels and pinned them to the clothesline. I’ve grabbed towers of tonnage at yard sales; held it all securely as I schlepped around and looked for more.

No bag of Oreos is beyond my reach on the grocer’s shelf; my upper arms have the strength and flexibility of Stretch Armstrong’s when necessary. They’ve plucked cookies from high places for years.

None of these physical feats has reversed the effects of gravity and time on my ham hocks, however. They hang from the bone and smack against my sides like the gills of a banked fish.

I have no choice; I have to uncover my arms soon. To wear long sleeves in the summer is to label oneself as a nail-file hiding hijacker or as an eccentric old woman whose home runs rampant with hollow-eyed, rib-jutting cats.

I do NOT want to appear crazy. I worry about that. So, the day is coming — very soon — when all of life will see what lies above my elbows. I will adopt the “Queen’s wave” for the summer; swaying my hand side to side to minimize movement.

I will avoid reaching above my head in public, lest a passerby suffer a smack from the upper-arm-aftershocks.