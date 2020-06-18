Standing for the oppressed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In his book, The Circle Maker, Mark Batterson told the story of one of America’s most influential novels. The author was born into one of our nation’s most distinguished families. Many considered her father, Lyman Beecher, to be one of the most gifted speakers of his generation and her brother, Henry was even more famous.

In March 1850, Harriet Beecher Stowe wrote the editor of the weekly antislavery journal, National Era, saying she intended to write a novel about slavery. The following year she had a remarkable experience during a Sunday worship service which she described as almost falling into a trance. In her vision she saw an old slave being beaten to death, the image was so real she could barely keep from crying.

When the service ended, she walked her children home, skipped lunch, and began frantically writing. She remembers that the words seemed to pour from her pen. They came so fast that she ran out of regular paper and had to continue writing on brown grocery paper. When she stopped to read what she had written, she could scarcely believe the words were hers. She later said, “God wrote the book, I just put the words on paper.”