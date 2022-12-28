State awards $20 million in Workforce Innovation funding

Dear Friends,

Happy New Year, and thank you for the honor of serving you at our Missouri State Capitol!

Missouri awards $20 million in funding for Workforce Innovation

During the 2022 legislative session, members of the Missouri House of Representatives approved appropriations for the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) to fund Private MoExcels and Agriculture Innovation & Workforce grant programs. This month, Governor Mike Parson announced the department has awarded $20 million in funding to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions.

The money appropriated by the legislature is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The grant money now headed to postsecondary institutions will provide high-demand career training for new and underrepresented populations and address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on agriculture and supply chains.

Gov. Parson said, “These grants will allow Missouri colleges and universities to expand our workforce, particularly in entrepreneurship and other careers where we are seeing growth. In addition, the innovative work of these schools will not only educate more agricultural experts but will help us address the needs of Missouri's number one economic driver.”

A total of $10 million in Private MoExcels grants were awarded to 17 institutions. Accredited private, not-for-profit institutions of higher education in Missouri were eligible for the grant and could request up to $1 million, which must be matched on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Funds from a Private MoExcels grant may be used for outreach and recruitment efforts, student support services, professional and curriculum development, construction/renovation, and the purchase of equipment.

A total of $10 million in Agriculture Innovation & Workforce Development awards were granted to six institutions for projects. Public institutions of higher education in Missouri were eligible for the grant and were able to request up to $2 million, which must be matched on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Funds from an Agriculture Innovation & Workforce Development grant may be used for outreach and recruitment efforts, professional and curriculum development, construction/renovation, and the purchase of equipment.

To view grant recipients and specific award amounts, go to the Governor’s website https://governor.mo.gov/mogov-search/results?search=ARPA%20grant%20recepients

Applications available for 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering 30 high school students the opportunity to explore potential careers in agriculture. High school sophomores representing 4-H Clubs and FFA chapters, as well as farm families, can participate in the Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MABA), which is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees and careers.

The director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture said, “Year after year, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy allows some of Missouri’s brightest students to gather and collaborate. This program presents high school students the opportunity to learn alongside those with a similar passion for agriculture. Through MABA, students build leadership skills and gain a better understanding about the career opportunities available throughout the Missouri agriculture industry.”

The students selected will participate in a yearlong program to learn about the unique opportunities for careers in the St. Louis area, volunteer at the Missouri State Fair and learn more about the agriculture industry in Jefferson City. The 2023 schedule will be finalized in the spring and will include visits with industry and agribusiness leaders, as well as tours of their facilities.

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has graduated more than 1,060 students through a competitive application and interview process. The first portion of the 2023 MABA will be held June 5-9, and marks the program’s 36th year. Students interested in participating must submit an application by Feb. 1, 2023.

For applications and guidelines, as well as more information on the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

Budget leaders join Gov. Parson to announce fy 2024 consensus revenue estimate

Budget leaders from the House and Senate recently worked with Governor Mike Parson to develop the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimate (CRE) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2024.

The annual CRE is a figure established by state budget experts and is one of the basic assumptions used by the governor and legislative leaders to build and balance Missouri’s budget.

The key figure in the CRE is the projected general revenue collections. Net general revenue collections in FY24 are expected to be $13.2 billion. This represents a 0.7 percent net general revenue growth over the estimated revenue for FY23.

The revised estimate for the current fiscal year (FY23) assumes a 1.4 percent increase to $13.1 billion in net general revenue collections. FY22 general revenue collections increased by 14.6 percent compared to FY21 collections.

"We appreciate the House and Senate, our state budget team, and other state partners for helping develop this year's revenue estimate," Governor Parson said.

He added, "In the coming fiscal year, state revenues are expected to grow once again, even after passing the largest state income tax in history and returning some of Missourians' hard-earned dollars back to them. This shows that we can continue historic investments in education, infrastructure, mental health services, and public safety just as we have done. We've set a new standard in this state, and we aren't done. We will continue to do more and do better in this year's budget proposal."

The governor will detail his proposed budget for FY24 during the State of the State address in January. Lawmakers will begin their work on the state budget during the 2023 legislative session that convenes Jan. 4.

State treasurer encourages Missourians to check for unclaimed property

The holiday season is here and once again the Missouri State Treasurer reminds Missourians to check the Unclaimed Property list. The Missouri treasurer's social media accounts encourage Missourians to search the Unclaimed Property database for their names and others they know.

The Treasurer’s Office currently manages over $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. Unclaimed Property is waiting for one in ten Missourians, and the average return is nearly $300. Missourians can search and claim Unclaimed Property year-round at ShowMeMoney.com.

“We want to return it to rightful owners — especially as we approach the holidays and a little extra money can be helpful,” said State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick. He said he hopes “Missourians will take a serious look and maybe find an unexpected holiday gift.”

State law requires financial institutions, insurance companies, public agencies, and other business entities to turn over unclaimed assets to the Treasurer’s Office. Most Unclaimed Property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits, and wages from past jobs.

My best to all of you!

Dale Wright