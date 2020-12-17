State Cattleman's Association well-respected

Merry Christmas friends of the 144th Legislative District!

This past week I made the trip to Williamsville to attend an informational meeting about the Cattleman’s Association. The Missouri Cattleman’s Association is a very well-respected organization in the Capitol Building. We rely on their input a lot when it comes to legislation dealing with farming.

Members throughout the state of this organization make their way through the Capitol halls regular to inform legislators about important legislation. A group of individuals from Wayne County are looking to become affiliates of this organization. This is a great way for farmers in our area to make sure their voice is being heard.

On Monday, I had the honor to participate in a ceremony in Reynolds County for Pearl Harbor Day. This ceremony honored all our veterans with special recognition to Corporal Edgar E. Wilhelms Jr, AUS of Ellington. He is the oldest living veteran in the county. We are a great and caring nation but we can and should do more to honor those who serve our nation.