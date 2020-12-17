State Cattleman's Association well-respected

Merry Christmas friends of the 144th Legislative District!
This past week I made the trip to Williamsville to attend an informational meeting about the Cattleman’s Association. The Missouri Cattleman’s Association is a very well-respected organization in the Capitol Building. We rely on their input a lot when it comes to legislation dealing with farming.
Members throughout the state of this organization make their way through the Capitol halls regular to inform legislators about important legislation. A group of individuals from Wayne County are looking to become affiliates of this organization. This is a great way for farmers in our area to make sure their voice is being heard.
On Monday, I had the honor to participate in a ceremony in Reynolds County for Pearl Harbor Day. This ceremony honored all our veterans with special recognition to Corporal Edgar E. Wilhelms Jr, AUS of Ellington. He is the oldest living veteran in the county. We are a great and caring nation but we can and should do more to honor those who serve our nation.
We are all blessed to live in the greatest country in the world and we have our veterans to thank for that! It is my hope that you will just not remember our Veterans on Memorial Day, Veterans Day or Pearl Harbor Day but every single day of the year, without their willingness to serve our lives would be so different. Thank you to all who have or who are serving!
State experiencing healthy revenue growth
Despite the many difficulties created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri continues to see healthy revenue growth as the year nears its end. The state recently released its revenue numbers for November 2020 and growth for fiscal year 2021 continues to outpace the growth seen last year.
The state’s numbers show that general revenue collections for November 2020 were at $811.1 million, which is significantly more than the $708.5 million collected by the state in November 2019. The change represents a 14.5 percent increase.
For the year-to-date, the state has experienced 23.3 percent growth. At this point last year the state had collected $3.68 billion. This year the state has brought in $4.53 billion in general revenue collections.
Missouri hosting community testing events
Missourians continue to have the opportunity to receive free COVID-19 testing at a series of events being conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard in coordination with local public health agencies. Missourians can check for community testing events in their area, and register for them, by checking the following link: health.mo.gov/communitytest.
The only requirement to qualify for testing is Missouri residency. Individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a self-administered nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at the specified sites in each region at no cost to the individual.
CARES Act funding is used for community testing. Some counties have also elected to provide these events using CARES Act funding received by their county.
Those without access to online registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411. Translation services are available.
State attorney general unveils new cold case unit
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt recently announced a new unit that will look into cold case homicides in Missouri. The new Cold Case Unit will take a fresh look at cold cases across the state and work to investigate and charge those cases.
Schmitt said there are cases across Missouri that have remained unsolved for years, often decades. He said, “Those victims cannot and will not be forgotten, which is why I launched the Cold Case Unit — to obtain justice on behalf of those victims.”
He added, “I’m confident that the Cold Case Unit will successfully investigate and prosecute the cases they take on, and will bring long-awaited peace and closure to the loved ones of those victims, while bringing justice to the perpetrators of these horrific crimes.”
Schmitt said the unit will be led by two highly respected and experienced prosecutors with roughly 90 years of combined experience in prosecuting violent crime in Missouri. In announcing the creation of the unit, Schmitt also announced the unit has already charged its first case. The case is in Franklin County and involves the 1986 murder of Kristen Edwards.
Kenneth Avery has now been charged with 2nd Degree Murder for the murder of Kristen Edwards, and is currently in custody. The Attorney General’s Office worked with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this case and bring charges.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112. Please do not contact me via social media. These messages are easy to overlook and may not be responded to in a timely manner.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!