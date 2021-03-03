State House takes away public school funding

The House added several amendments to the bill during debate. One prohibits the program from going into effect until funding for K-12 public school transportation is increased by approximately $18 million. Another limits the scholarships to students in cities with a population of 30,000 or more. A third amendment allows public schools to continue receiving funding for those students who leave the district because of an ESA, however, the provision would end five years after the bill goes into effect.

I voted “NO” on this bill because I do not prescribe to the idea that our public schools are failing, particularly in my House District 116, where our schools receive some of the highest performance ratings in the state of Missouri. I also do not believe we would be financially responsible stewards for costing the taxpayers up to $75 million per year in order to gain $18 million in transportation costs, even considering that the state is underpaying our schools’ transportation costs by approximately 58%.

House approves HB 334 to reinstate voter ID law

The Missouri House has approved legislation that reinstates a voter ID requirement that was struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court last year. When they go to vote, Missourians will need to present a photo ID, however, the bill allows people without a photo ID to cast a provisional ballot.