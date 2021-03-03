State House takes away public school funding

Dear Friends,
This week a majority of members of the Missouri House gave approval to a piece of legislation that, in essence, takes funding away from our public schools. The legislation creates a program called Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESAs) that allows parents to send their children to alternative schools, some of which do not meet the same standards or requirements as our public schools.
The sponsor of the bill, District 105 Rep. Phil Christofanelli said ESAs will be “a lifeline for many children in failing schools across our state. And even if their school district is the best school district in the world, it’s not always the best school or the right fit for every child.”
The bill creates nonprofit groups known as Education Assistance Organizations (EAOs) that would award scholarships. Funding will come from individuals who donate to the EAO and receive a tax credit for up to half of their overall tax liability. The program would be capped at $50 million per year and could be adjusted for inflation each year up to a maximum cap of $75 million. After calculating the total costs some estimate this will cost the state of Missouri approximately $700 to $800 million over the next several years.
The bill requires the EAOs to be registered with the IRS, bonded, to conduct background checks on their employees and to allow the state treasurer to audit them at any time. The bill also contains a penalty provision for any EAO or parent who tries to misuse the scholarship funds.
The House added several amendments to the bill during debate. One prohibits the program from going into effect until funding for K-12 public school transportation is increased by approximately $18 million. Another limits the scholarships to students in cities with a population of 30,000 or more. A third amendment allows public schools to continue receiving funding for those students who leave the district because of an ESA, however, the provision would end five years after the bill goes into effect.
I voted “NO” on this bill because I do not prescribe to the idea that our public schools are failing, particularly in my House District 116, where our schools receive some of the highest performance ratings in the state of Missouri. I also do not believe we would be financially responsible stewards for costing the taxpayers up to $75 million per year in order to gain $18 million in transportation costs, even considering that the state is underpaying our schools’ transportation costs by approximately 58%.
House approves HB 334 to reinstate voter ID law
The Missouri House has approved legislation that reinstates a voter ID requirement that was struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court last year. When they go to vote, Missourians will need to present a photo ID, however, the bill allows people without a photo ID to cast a provisional ballot.
The legislature approved a voter ID bill in 2016 that required a photo ID at the polling place, but also allowed those without a photo ID to vote by provisional ballot or by signing an affidavit stating they don’t have a form of personal identification approved for voting. The bill approved by the legislature was contingent upon the passage of a constitutional amendment, which 63 percent of Missourians supported.
The Missouri Supreme Court in January 2020 then struck down the affidavit provision saying it was contradictory and misleading. The removal of the affidavit requirement prevented the legislation from effectively impacting voter identification procedures.
The bill approved by the House this week removes the affidavit language that was struck down, and will allow voters without an ID to vote by provisional ballot. In order for the provisional ballot to be counted, election officials would have to verify the voter’s signature based on voter records, or the voter would need to return later that day with a valid photo ID.
HB 527 passed to prevent eminent domain abuse
The Missouri House once again approved legislation meant to protect the rights of land owners. The bill prevents the use of eminent domain to take property from Missourians for use by the Grain Belt Express power line, a private corporation with the intentions of making private profits.
The Grain Belt Express is a wind-energy power line that will run from Kansas to Indiana, primarily for the energy benefits for energy consumers on the east coast. Only six percent of the power will be used here in Missouri. The project uses eminent domain to seize land if land owners refuse to sell easements. The Missouri House approved similar legislation last year to protect the rights of land owners, which are typically Missouri’s farmers. This year’s bill aims to prevent the use of private land for the project without the permission of property owners. It specifically states no entity has the power of eminent domain for the purposes of constructing merchant lines.
The bill would not apply to rural electric cooperatives or to power lines that provide energy substations every 50 miles. The bill’s sponsor said the provision is meant to encourage companies to give Missourians greater access to the energy being transmitted.
The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
First Responders Protection Act passed
Members of the Missouri House approved the First Responders Protection Act (HB 59) to ensure the personal information of first responders is not used against them.
The bill bars counties from disclosing the address or personal information of law enforcement officers and first responders unless given approval by the first responder. This is directed to county clerks, collectors, treasurers, auditors, and recorders of deeds. It also makes it illegal to “dox” law enforcement officers and first responders. “Doxing” is the posting of personal information on the internet with the intent of causing harm to the individual.
The legislation also establishes the "Police Use of Force Transparency Act of 2021.” The act provides that all law enforcement agencies must, at least annually, collect and report local data to the National Use of Force Data Collection through the Law Enforcement Enterprise portal administered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on use-of-force incidents involving peace officers.
The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.
Wright's HB 834, HB 447 heard in committee
I was privileged to have two of the bills heard in committee this week. I presented HB 834 to the Health and Mental Health Committee in order to address the problem of Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) drastically increasing the costs of drugs to our citizens. This bill allows our local pharmacists to tell consumers if there is a less expensive option available to them. Because of “gag” orders placed in contracts between the PBMs and our local pharmacies, pharmacists are not allowed to offer less expensive alternative drugs that are not on the PBM’s formulary of products, which provides them more profits.
It was my privilege to discuss this legislation with Lisa Umfleet, pharmacist at the Parkland Health Mart and the opportunity to visit with both Lisa and her daughter Morgan at the State Capitol.
My HB 447, which designates the St. Louis Arch as the official Missouri state monument, was a particularly fun bill to file and then present to the Tourism Committee. Ms. Janis Chatman brought two art students and their parents to Jefferson City to testify before the committee with me. After I presented the bill to the committee, Ms. Chatman provided her testimony and then Layton Massey and Colton Gabel represented our area well by providing their impressive testimonies before the committee.
Members of the Tourism Committee were in for a surprise when the committee chair called for witnesses to testify in support of HB 447. What an amazing job these two fifth grade students from Lincoln Intermediate School did! They were very articulate and knowledgeable about the facts of the St. Louis Arch. Following their testimony, committee members asked questions and also shared their own memories of the Arch. Their parents and their school have every right to be proud of these two dynamic students!
A very special thank you to Ms. Janis Chatman, Retired Art Teacher who orchestrated this project and for coordinating bringing the students and their parents to be a part of hopefully naming the St. Louis Arch as our state monument!
Rental assistance funds for renters, landlords
HB16 passed by the Missouri General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Parson on Feb. 11 appropriates the state share of the funds distributed by the U.S. Treasury. The distribution is the latest in a series of rental assistance funds distributed by the federal government. I have attached a separate PDF for your convenience is a one-page summary of the total amount of federal rental assistance funds currently administered by the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC). Each program described in the attachment strictly prohibits any duplication of benefits or the receipt of assistance by any beneficiary from multiple programs for the same period of time.