Rep. Dale Wright's column would normally appear on the Opinion page of the Farmington Press, but because of its length and importance, we wanted to make sure the entire content of his column appeared without sacrificing the other fine columnists who have written for us this week. – Editor

Dear Friends,

As the 2023 legislative session wrapped up last Friday afternoon, lawmakers from both chambers left Jefferson City with a list of accomplishments and failures. House and Senate members worked on numerous policy proposals ranging from tax relief for seniors to improved access to health care to enhanced support for Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens. In total, the legislature gave final approval to more than 60 pieces of legislation.

The General Assembly officially adjourned on Friday, May 12. The governor will now have the opportunity to act on the various bills sent to him. He has the option to sign bills into law or veto legislation he finds problematic. The legislature will return in September for an annual Veto Session in which members could potentially override any vetoes made by the governor.

Bills of interest passed during the 2023 Session include:

Providing Tax Relief to Seniors – SB 190 provides tax relief to Missouri’s older population. The legislation will eliminate the state income tax on social security benefits by allowing all seniors, regardless of their adjusted gross income or filing status, to deduct 100% of their Social Security benefits. Missouri will join the other 39 states that have already eliminated the tax on social security.

Helping Seniors Stay in Their Homes – SB 190 will also help protect seniors from being taxed out of their homes. The bill freezes property taxes on the homes of Missourians who are 65 years of age or older. It will allow counties to adopt an ordinance that authorizes a property tax credit for eligible senior homeowners. The bill ensures seniors don’t pay more in property taxes on their property than they did for the same property when they turned 65 years of age.

For most Missourians their home is their largest asset and the one tangible thing they have to show for a lifetime of work. Seniors who saved for retirement and paid their fair share of taxes should never face the prospect of being taxed out of their home by the government. Senate Bill 190 ensures that they won’t.

Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act – SBs 49, 236 & 164 is legislation that protects Missouri’s children from unnecessary and harmful sex change drugs and surgeries. The SAFE Act prohibits health care providers from performing gender transition surgery on young people under the age of 18. Until August 28, 2027, it would also prohibit a health care provider from prescribing or administering cross-sex hormones or puberty-blocking drugs to a minor for a gender transition, unless the minor was receiving such treatment prior to August 28, 2023. A violation of the provisions will be considered unprofessional conduct and would result in the revocation of the health care provider's professional license.

This bill is not against transgender citizens, but rather it insures children and their parents do not make decisions that could affect them for the rest of their lives. These children and their parents may not have all the information or feel rushed to make a decision, so this bill allows for them to make sure that they get all information needed to make an informed decision.

Promoting Fairness for Female Student Athletes – SB 39 is meant to promote fairness in competition and opportunity for female student athletes. The bill will prohibit a private school, public school district, public charter school, or public or private institution of postsecondary education from allowing any student to compete in an athletics competition designated for the opposite sex, as determined by the student's official birth certificate.

The bill says biological sex is only correctly stated on birth certificates if it was entered at or near the time of birth or modified to correct scrivener's error. The bill also makes it clear a female student may be allowed to compete in an athletics competition designated for male students if there is no such athletics competition for female students offered.

This legislation is important because biological males are bigger, stronger, and faster and the majority of women simply cannot compete. Girls competing against biological males will wipe out female sports so we must protect the gains women have made in the last 50 years.

Developing Missouri’s Workforce – HB 417 will help employers develop and retain skilled workers. The bill creates a competitive grant program that will be administered by the Department of Economic Development to reimburse employers who help their employees earn short-term certificates or credentials in vital areas for Missouri’s economy. Examples include manufacturing technology, cybersecurity, welding, nursing assistant, and HVAC certification.

This bill gives businesses the chance to grow their own workers. Currently, many businesses are having a hard time finding the workers they need and the workers they do have may not have the skills a business would like. The bill gives companies the opportunity to “grow their own” via the Department of Economic Development where employees can upskill their credentials.

Encouraging Businesses to Recruit and Train Interns and Apprentices – HB 417 will also encourage employers to train workers of the future by offering paid apprenticeships and internships. The bill creates the Intern and Apprentice Recruitment Act to incentivize businesses to increase the number of internships and internship opportunities throughout the state.

Under the act, employers could qualify for a tax credit of $1,500 for each intern or apprentice hired at a pay rate equal to or greater than minimum wage. Interns would have to work a minimum of 60 hours per month for two consecutive months to qualify. Apprentices would need to complete a minimum of 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and 144 hours of technical instruction. An employer could not receive more than $9,000 in tax credits in a single year and the program would have a total cap of $1 million in tax credits each year.

Missouri is already a national leader in new apprenticeships and completed apprenticeships. However, the state continues to be an exporter of potential workers as Missouri loses approximately 20,000 undergraduates to jobs outside the state each year. This legislation will further promote a job training system that will help keep more of the talent produced by Missouri’s universities here in the state.

Attracting Economic Activity to Missouri – SB 94 will help attract revenue-generating film and entertainment projects to the state. Dubbed the “Show MO Act,” the legislation establishes tax credits for film projects starting at 20% of specified costs, with opportunities for additional credits as other criteria are met. The bill will allow film productions additional credits when at least half of filming is done in Missouri; at least 15% takes place in rural or blighted areas; at least three of a project’s departments hire a Missourian ready to advance in their field; or the project positively portrays the state or something in it. The film tax incentives would expire at the end of 2029 unless the legislature votes to extend them.

Bringing Music Industry Dollars to the State – SB 94 aims to bring more music industry dollars to the state by authorizing credits for rehearsal and tour expenses for live tours and associated rehearsals. The credits would be for 30% of tour or rehearsal expenses, capped at $1 million if expenses are less than $4 million. No taxpayer could get a credit greater than $2 million for expenses between $4 and $8 million; nor greater than $3 million for expenses exceeding $8 million. Combined credits are limited to $8 million per fiscal year. The tour and rehearsal credits would expire at the end of 2030 unless extended.

The bill states there must be at least $1 million spent with Missouri music vendors, they’ve got to rehearse in a qualified facility for a minimum of ten days, and they also have to then hold two concerts within the State of Missouri.

Expanding Access to Physical Therapy – HBs 115 & 99 and SB 51 both promote individual choices in health care decisions through the elimination of unnecessary and burdensome regulations by allowing patients to have direct access to physical therapy. The legislation will allow physical therapists, with a doctorate of physical therapy or five years of clinical experience, to evaluate and initiate treatment on a patient without a prescription or referral from an approved health care provider.

The bills also say physical therapists must refer to an approved health care provider for patients with certain conditions, including those with conditions beyond the scope of the practice of physical therapy, as well as patients who don’t demonstrate measurable or functional improvement within 10 visits or 30 days, whichever occurs first.

This legislation allows Missourians to have direct access to physical therapists. Currently, patients must visit a physician before they can make an appointment with a physical therapist. This costs the patient additional money and delays.

Helping People off of State Assistance – SB 106 and SBs 45 & 90 creates a transitional program meant to help people wean themselves off of state assistance, gradually, as their income increases. The state’s assistance programs for low-income Missourians trap people in poverty because if they accept a raise or get a better paying job, that puts them above a program’s limits, where they could lose more in state benefits than they gain from a raise or a new job.

This measure will let people incrementally transition off of state assistance. It attempts to create a transitional system that encourages people to work, rewards people who get raises, and helps them to work their way up the income ladder which will give them the feeling of the “dignity of work” while reducing the number of people receiving benefits in the state.

Empowering Missourians with Disabilities – SB 106, SB 45 SB 90 and HB 402 would allow individuals with disabilities to finally be able to advance in their careers without worry of losing state assistance. The bills authorize changes to the state’s Ticket to Work health insurance program that would increase the limit of how much a person can earn before they lose benefits, and would not count up to $50,000 of a spouse’s income toward that limit. The legislation directs state agencies to have policies to recruit and keep employees with disabilities and create competitive ways to integrate them into company workforces.

These are people who want to work, who want to get promotions, and who want to seek new jobs. The bill also addresses “the fiscal cliff” that disabled citizens must avoid that triggers a loss of their benefits when their income surpasses state limits.

Extending Post-Partum Care Coverage – SB 106, SB 45, SB 90, and HB 402 will extend post-partum coverage under MO HealthNet or Show-Me Healthy Babies from 60 days to a year. MO HealthNet coverage for low-income women in the program will include full Medicaid benefits for the duration of the pregnancy and for one year following the end of their pregnancy.

In 2019, 75-percent of pregnancy-related deaths in Missouri were determined to be preventable. They were attributed to issues like hemorrhaging, infections, cardiovascular problems, chronic health conditions, embolism, etc. There’s one common denominator that could have saved these women’s lives, and that is full access to healthcare.

Ensuring Access to Life-Saving Exams – SB 106, SB 45, SB 90, and HB 402 ensures coverage for diagnostic breast examinations and supplemental exams will not have a copay or deductible in an effort to ensure women have access to these life-saving exams. The bill specifies that any health carrier or health benefit plan that offers or issues health benefit plans that provide coverage for diagnostic breast examinations, coverage for supplemental breast examinations, low-dose mammography screenings, breast magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasounds, or any combination of such coverages cannot impose any deductible, coinsurance, co-payment, or similar out-of-pocket expense with respect to such coverage.

“If we do not offer diagnostic testing without a copay, we will not receive the benefits of early cancer diagnosis. Diagnosing breast cancer early benefits us all. First and foremost it saves the lives of women that we care about and the mothers of our children. It reduces overall cost of healthcare,” said the House sponsor of the provision, who noted a study found the national cost savings with early diagnosis would be $26 billion each year.

Protecting Missourians from Unauthorized Medical Exams – SB 106 and HB 402 and SBs 45 & 90 ensure Missouri patients are not subjected to invasive medical examinations performed while they’re unconscious and without prior knowledge or consent. In some cases medical students and residents have been allowed and even directed to perform anal, prostate, or pelvic examinations on unconscious patients as part of their instruction, sometimes without those patients’ consent. This legislation specifies that such exams on unconscious patients may only be conducted when that patient or their authorized representative has given prior consent; the examination is necessary for medical purposes; or when such an exam is necessary to gather evidence of a sexual assault.

Removing Financial Barriers to Adoption – SB 24 will expand Missouri’s adoption tax credit, which offers a nonrefundable tax credit for one-time adoption-related expenses such as attorney fees, up to $10,000 per child. That credit is capped at $6-million a year. SB 24 removes that cap, makes the tax credit refundable, and will have the per-child limit adjust with inflation.

Currently, more than 2,200 Missouri children are awaiting adoption. This bill will help remove financial barriers to allow more families to afford the cost of adoption.

Combating the Opioid Epidemic – SB 189, SB 186, SB 24, and HB 402 allows Missourians to have an easily accessible means to ensure their medications aren’t contaminated with the highly dangerous opioid, fentanyl. Currently in Missouri, fentanyl test strips are not legally available to test drugs or pills for the deadly substance. This legislation will allow the test strips to be legally available as they are in many other states.

Missouri has seen an increase in the number of overdose deaths from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, more than 2,000 drug-related overdoses occurred in the state in 2021, with approximately 70% of those involving a synthetic opioid.

Cracking Down on Distracted Driving – SB 398 prohibits the use of electronic communication devices while operating motor vehicles. Current Missouri law bans texting while driving for anyone under the age of 21. SB 398 will prohibit individuals over 21 from texting while driving. The bill also prohibits drivers from holding an electronic communication device, making any communication on the device, using the device to search online, or using the device to watch a video or movie.

The penalty for violating the ban would be a fine, but a driver could be charged with a felony if they kill someone while driving and improperly using a cell phone. Drivers would still be able to use their voice-activated or hands-free functions on their devices. The bill also specifies that law enforcement cannot stop a driver solely for using their phone.

SB 398 says that licensed motor vehicle dealers can collect and remit sales tax on all motor vehicles they sell. Vehicle sales taxes are the only Missouri sales tax not collected at the point of sale. This legislation will put Missouri in line with the other 47 states who require dealerships to collect the vehicle sales tax.

The way the process will work is after you complete all your paperwork at the dealership you will leave with a temp tag. That will start the process for the Department of Revenue to issue your new plates, which you will soon receive in the mail.

My best to you,

Dale