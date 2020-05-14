State's operating budget finanlzed

Dear Friends,
We have entered the final week of the legislative session, but the good news is that we have completed our legislative duty, having finalized the state's operating budget.
We had difficult decisions to make regarding what to fund and which cuts were needed to create a balanced and fiscally responsible budget, all while trying to determine what additional funding would be needed to keep our economy going. Tough choices were made, but I am pleased to say that full funding has been approved for K-12 education.
There will be a transportation cut of $13 million, which definitely hurts, but overall, school funding has done very well throughout the financial fallout from this pandemic that has gripped our nation. I’m happy to say that our top priority remains our children and their education.
Mineral Area College will also get full funding to its core funding foundation. They may see some additional cuts, but the overall funding to MAC is good and our education systems will continue to provide the necessary and vital resources to our communities. It is crucial that we fully fund MAC so it can continue its work and move forward with the retraining and development of new jobs which is crucial to the economic growth in our area.
We have also passed funding to start paying off our debt to the county jails throughout the state. We owe approximately $32 million to jails for boarding prisoners, so $8 million has been allocated to start reimbursing that debt we owe. This has been a long overdue bill and I am glad to see that we are starting to pay it back.
Any policy bills that pass will take effect in the coming year.
As we work in this last week of session, our time and efforts will be devoted to passing legislation that has already managed to advance past committees and through the chambers so far. I have been working on several bills, and at this time, they all have a good chance of making it to the finish line.
Bills I have sponsored:
HB 1696 – authorizing the conveyance of certain state property for St. Francois County
HB 1697 – relating to overpayment of health insurance claims
HB 1698 – relating to regulations by a county
HB 1898 – relating to unmanned aircraft
HB 1899 – relating to the inmate canteen fund
Session will end Sine Die (A legislative body adjourns sine die when it adjourns without appointing a day on which to appear or assemble again.) this coming Friday at 6 p.m. I will be sending out a recap of the bills that have passed next Monday.
Other important items in the budget include:
• $1.25 billion in federal funds and 200 FTEs for the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide support and assistance to state and local government agencies responding to the COVID-19 crisis.
• $31.5 million in new federal funds to help the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DOLIR) through its Division of Employment Security to provide timely assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.
• $22.1 million in federal funds to DOLIR for “Shared Work” benefits and managing the department’s COVID-19 related expenses.
• $11.4 million in federal funds to the Department of Public Safety to distribute Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) grants to fight COVID-19.
• $23.6 million in federal funds to the Department of Mental Health to provide statewide crisis counseling, suicide prevention and telehealth services.
• $13.3 million to the Department of Health and Senior Services to address coronavirus preparedness and response.
• $185 million for child nutrition and food assistance programs.
• $33 million for meals and services for senior citizens through the Area Agencies on Aging.
• $4 million for the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program.
• $1.5 million to the Nursing Facility Quality Care Fund to improve nursing homes.
• $18 million for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides utility assistance for low-income Missourians.
• $2 million in new federal funds to increase Missouri’s low-income weatherization program.
• $12 million to increase access to broadband internet in underserved areas.
• $8 million increase to reimburse counties for housing prisoners in jails.
• $18.5 million of tourism funding for cooperative programs and advertising.
• $2 million to fund the Fast Track Scholarship for degree-seeking adults who qualify.
In total, the General Assembly has appropriated $35,291,459,657:
• $10,011,743,473 in General Revenue
• $14,757,315,949 in Federal Funds
• $10,522,400,235 in Other Funds
The appropriations bills that make up the FY 2021 state operating budget now move to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.
General Assembly gives final approval to legislation to exempt stimulus payments from state income tax (SB 676)
House members took action this week to ensure the federal stimulus payments received by Missouri residents are exempt from state income tax.
The stimulus payments are not subject to federal income taxes, and the change approved by the House would enact a similar policy for Missouri tax law. The bill now moves to the Governor to be signed into law.
House approves plan to encourage manufacturing of medical equipment and job creation (HB 1710)
While working on an important property tax reform bill, members of the Missouri House approved an amendment that would create new jobs and encourage businesses to expand or relocate to Missouri to manufacture vital medical supplies.
This will allow Missouri businesses or new businesses that relocate to the state to keep their withholding taxes for the new jobs created. Qualifying businesses would also be exempt from sales tax on the purchases made for the purpose of expansion.
These provisions would apply to qualifying businesses that expand and create new jobs for medical equipment and supplies manufacturing, pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing, or other manufacturing that is vital to the health care system in Missouri.
The legislation is now under consideration by the Missouri Senate. The bill must receive the approval of both legislative bodies by May 15.
House approves legislation to ensure government spending transparency (HB 2555)
The House sent legislation to the Senate this week that would ensure local governments and entities receiving state money are open and transparent about spending taxpayer dollars. Known as the Cost Openness and Spending Transparency (COST) Act, the bill also provides additional transparency for federal CARES Act funding the state is appropriating to local governments.
The bill also establishes the "Missouri Local Government CARES Act Expenditure Database", to be maintained by the Office of Administration. The database must include information about expenditures made by a given municipality or county with funds appropriated as a result of the CARES Act and the vendors to whom payments were made. The database must be accessible by the public without charge and have multiple ways to search and filter the information.
Approximately $2.4 billion being sent to local governments is unprecedented.
“Missourians deserve to be able to see who is spending this money, for what purpose, when the funds are spent, and to whom the funds are going. The legislation is now under consideration in the Missouri Senate. It has until May 15 to receive final approval from both bodies.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office via phone call or by email to mike.henderson@house.mo.gov.
It is my honor and my duty to to represent the citizens of the 117th district.
