State's operating budget finanlzed

Dear Friends,

We have entered the final week of the legislative session, but the good news is that we have completed our legislative duty, having finalized the state's operating budget.

We had difficult decisions to make regarding what to fund and which cuts were needed to create a balanced and fiscally responsible budget, all while trying to determine what additional funding would be needed to keep our economy going. Tough choices were made, but I am pleased to say that full funding has been approved for K-12 education.

There will be a transportation cut of $13 million, which definitely hurts, but overall, school funding has done very well throughout the financial fallout from this pandemic that has gripped our nation. I’m happy to say that our top priority remains our children and their education.

Mineral Area College will also get full funding to its core funding foundation. They may see some additional cuts, but the overall funding to MAC is good and our education systems will continue to provide the necessary and vital resources to our communities. It is crucial that we fully fund MAC so it can continue its work and move forward with the retraining and development of new jobs which is crucial to the economic growth in our area.