Mayor Larry Forsythe

I hope everyone had a joyous holiday season. I know my family did, so let's start off with a new year.

I have asked Travis Trokey and Greg Beavers to start a new program that focuses on STEM classes for young Farmingtonians that are interested or have a desire for computer coding and technology. The classes will start in the summer and will be a one-day camp to allow 100 kids that are interested the opportunity to explore science and technology subjects. Thanks to the Farmington Industrial Development Authority support in making this free of charge to all the bright children of Farmington.

I was headed to work one day and the song "Lonely People" by the band America was playing on the radio. Listening to the song my mind started thinking about who was singing and who wrote it. Knowing full well it was Dan Peek — a man that made Farmington his home  made me proud that he decided to make my hometown his.

In his memory, and to keep his spirit alive, I would like to dedicate a section of Karsch Boulevard as the “Dan Peek Memorial Highway” so that future generations will know where the rural sound of America came from; because like it or not, we are rural-America. If you are interested in supporting this idea, a petition is available at city hall to submit to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

There will be two important sales tax extensions on the ballot on April 7. The transportation tax, which funds our street improvements, and the storm-water and parks tax that funds park operations and storm-water improvements are set to expire and need to be renewed. Each of these taxes are important to ensure that our streets and parks are taken care of.

One-hundred-percent of the money generated from the transportation tax goes directly to street paving, sidewalks and other improvements, and most of you notice this work being done all over town. It is important for you to know that this is not an increase! This is an extension of existing sales taxes, and Farmington’s total sales tax will remain at 2% which is one of the lowest in the area.

Until next time,

Mayor Larry D. Forsythe

