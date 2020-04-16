Stimulus package — what do family farms need to know?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the face of our public health crisis due to the coronavirus, Congress recently passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provides unprecedented levels of aid to individuals and industries, including a variety of supports for agriculture.

The first is the creation of a $9.5 billion disaster relief program for producers. Funding is for specialty crop, livestock, and local food producers.

The bill also includes an additional $14 billion for the Commodity Credit Corporation, the same fund previously used to make trade mitigation payments to commodity growers.

As of this writing, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not announced how it will administer this aid.

The legislation also provides funding for small business loan programs, including the newly-created Paycheck Protection Program. Farms apply through existing Small Business Administration lenders, including many banks and participating Farm Credit institutions. Farms with 500 or fewer employees are eligible.

Lenders will accept applications through June 30, although interested individuals should not delay in applying. Visit sba.gov to learn more.