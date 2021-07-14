Stormy memories

As I watched another wave a little further down the beach, came hurtling in and, lo and behold! There was the box again! I took off, determined to beat the next wave to the box. I was there and almost had my hand on it and my aunt was yelling a warning again. And again, I had to quickly scamper out of harm’s way.

The ocean wanted to play! It was like a one-sided game of tag. The waves would that l leave the box as the lure and then try to tag me before I grabbed the prize. I was determined and my aunt was practically rolling on the sand laughing. I’m not sure which side she was rooting for, but I was going to get that box.

Sure enough, another wave, the box left behind, a frantic run and grab, the warning, an empty-handed retreat, and the box was gone again. I guess this stacked game went on for another two or three more futile attempts on my part before the ocean grew tired of it and simply kept the box for itself…or at least until it felt like tempting some other beach scavenger into the same game on another shore.

I walked over to my aunt, who was still wiping tears from laughing and headed back to the car. I was drenched top to bottom… and thoroughly annoyed! Still, it was a great story that my aunt couldn’t wait to tell as soon as we got back to the house and retold every time I visited again for years to come.