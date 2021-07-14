Stormy memories

The current stories about the tropical storm making its leisurely and unwelcome visit up the east coast bringing high winds, torrents of rain and flooding as a calling card, remind me of my first experience of waiting for an expected hurricane to hit around Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
This was probably in the mid-1970s and I was there for my annual visit to my Aunt Moe and Uncle Jim, who lived on the North Fork River that flowed into the intercoastal and on into the Atlantic Ocean. Another aunt and uncle, Thelma and Jake, lived nearby and came over to help with the boarding up and to join the planned “Hurricane Party” when everyone settled down inside to ride out the storm.
In a hurricane, the predictions aren’t made on one day and the actual event happen in the next day or two. There’s a lot of drag time for preparations, stocking up at the grocery and hardware stores, scouting out the plans for parties at other homes and venues, and to get the hurricane map up on the wall where the storm’s path is faithfully outlined with bright pushpins several times a day following weather updates.
And I was there! How exciting was this?! Me, a Midwesterner, going to ride out a hurricane! Sure, there were many times we sweated out the forecasts for tornados and/or ice storms, but a hurricane! Something to talk about back home at the coffee shop!
My Aunt Moe, who didn’t drive, asked me to take her to the store for some needed items and suggested we also drive to the beach to see how high the waves were. Sounded like a good idea to me, so off we went. First to shop and then to sightsee.
When we arrived at one of the public beach areas, I parked, and we could immediately here the angry roar and whoosh of the waves. A few steps onto the beach and we were met by the sight of towering waves, one behind the other, jostling for position, crashing onto the beach. WOW! In the many times I had visited them I had never seen the ocean like this. We walked as close as we could without getting soaked by the spray and watched in amazement. Each wave seemed to be higher and coming in further than the last. Each would momentarily deposit some new detritus it had brought in from the ocean depths and leave it for the next wave to recover.
As I watched the edge of the waves, I spotted a small Oriental looking square box, maybe a half-foot square, that had just been deposited by a large wave and left rather high up on the beach. It looked like a box that a piece of jewelry would have rested in — or possibly still did.
Curiosity overcame good sense, and I took off at a run to grab the box before the next wave could take it back. Just as I reached my goal and was bending over to pick the box up, my aunt started yelling, “Run, Jan, run!”
I looked up and a huge wave was hanging right over my head.
I took off like an Olympic runner heading for the gold. I looked over and my aunt was doubled up with laughter as I panted and scrambled to safety. When I stopped and looked back, a wave was snatching my box! No!!! I really wanted that box now!
As I watched another wave a little further down the beach, came hurtling in and, lo and behold! There was the box again! I took off, determined to beat the next wave to the box. I was there and almost had my hand on it and my aunt was yelling a warning again. And again, I had to quickly scamper out of harm’s way.
The ocean wanted to play! It was like a one-sided game of tag. The waves would that l leave the box as the lure and then try to tag me before I grabbed the prize. I was determined and my aunt was practically rolling on the sand laughing. I’m not sure which side she was rooting for, but I was going to get that box.
Sure enough, another wave, the box left behind, a frantic run and grab, the warning, an empty-handed retreat, and the box was gone again. I guess this stacked game went on for another two or three more futile attempts on my part before the ocean grew tired of it and simply kept the box for itself…or at least until it felt like tempting some other beach scavenger into the same game on another shore.
I walked over to my aunt, who was still wiping tears from laughing and headed back to the car. I was drenched top to bottom… and thoroughly annoyed! Still, it was a great story that my aunt couldn’t wait to tell as soon as we got back to the house and retold every time I visited again for years to come.
That was a few decades ago and I’m still frustrated about never knowing what was in that box! Common sense tells me it was probably empty, the contents having been pulled out long before I encountered it that day…but there’s another voice that says, “I bet there was something great in there. Something from a ship that went down, or cargo washed overboard between Asia and the States or another port. If only I had been a little faster or more determined I would have had it.”