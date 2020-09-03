Summer 2020: An unusual challenge

In Douglas and Bollinger counties we discussed our shared frustration with the large meat packing conglomerates impacting prices. We need to make sure our farmers are getting a fair price for their meat. Given all of the concerning practices from large beef packers, I’ve expressed to the Trump Administration that they should fully investigate the actions of these companies. I’m also working on legislation to incentivize cattle co-ops by allowing producers to work together and establish their own packing facilities so they can complete for a better price in the marketplace.

At Rance Daniels Farm in Dunklin County and Patrick Turnage Farms in Pemiscot, along with stops in St Genevieve, New Madrid and others, we talked about China’s commitment to buy more U.S. grown commodities under the Phase One Trade Deal. China has agreed to buy a record $80 billion in U.S. Agriculture and in July China made its largest ever purchase of U.S. grown corn.

The Phase One agreement with China was a big deal, but now we have to make sure they actually follow through on that agreement. I recently led a group of half a dozen farming focused Members of Congress who oversee the President’s trade agenda in calling on the White House to prioritize holding China accountable to their commodity purchase commitments in the deal.