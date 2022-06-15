My 16-year-old daughter was looking for her first summer job. Okay. Not exactly looking… more like avoiding. I handed her applications; she held them between her fingers like used tissues and dropped them ceremoniously atop the pile of dirty laundry that helped fortify the bearing wall of her bedroom.

“Why don’t we hop in the car and take a spin around town?” I sang one morning. “I bet we’ll see a ‘Help Wanted’ sign with your name written all over it.”

I turned away quickly to avoid hearing her mumbled response. And what seemed hours later, she slunk to the car like a prisoner after sentencing.

As we drove down Main Street, I pointed to places that might be looking for someone with her unique abilities. You know, like:

1. Talking at near audible levels with limited enunciation.

2. Pushing remote control-like buttons without a bit of digit fatigue.

3. Expelling the characteristic sighs that add punctuation to her willing teen spirit.

My arm waggled left to right, a tour guide offering humdrum vistas to a listless sightseer.

“See over there? Walgreens. I used to work there. Back in the 80s. Easy. Fun. You’d LOVE it…”

Her sunglasses slowly swiveled my way. She inhaled, and I steadied my frame for a blast of icy syllables that would convey the utter idiocy of my suggestion. Shards of superiority flung from her glossy lips.

“I don’t think THAT is a place I want to work, MOTHER (name added so I’d know she was talking to me).”

I stupidly asked why.

Her reply was a piercing tirade of implausible run-on sentences, citing the dire consequences and unbearable embarrassment that would befall her if she were “caught” working at Walgreens.

Every word was impeccably pronounced, growing louder and more succinct as they sailed my way.

“Nobody MY AGE works at a drug store, MOTHER. And what if somebody who knows me came in to buy something embarrassing… and I had to wait on them?”

Her body suddenly arched toward me as if being hit by defibrillator paddles.

“OH MOM. PLEASE DON’T MAKE ME SELL EX-LAX TO PEOPLE!”

Andrea flopped against the car seat, sighing in exhaustion. I was absolutely wearing her out.

“Okay, where would YOU like to work this summer?” I asked. Andrea was stapled to the car seat. Not moving. Maybe not breathing. I assumed she was thinking. I waited.

“Well…”

HALLELUJAH. She speaks.

She sucked in the air around us and I held my breath so she could have it all to herself.

“…I can’t work ANYwhere ANYbody I know is working. That rules out McDonald’s and Taco Bell. Probably all the fast foods. I would DIE if I had to spend the summer with the same people I go to school with.” Her lips curled in an uncanny grimace of rigor mortis.

She recovered. Continued.

“No really EARLY hours. If I have to, I can start before lunch, but if they expect me to WAIT ON PEOPLE, I’ll need time to get ready. Pick out what to wear and stuff.”

Andrea pondered her fashion options.

“I won’t wear work clothes that make me look dorky. No hat or uniform or ‘Hi, I’m Andrea — Your SLAVE’ name tag. I need respect. Good pay. Short hours. Long lunches. Employee discounts.”

I took a deep breath and struggled to grasp the tattered edges of patience that had kept me sane through every war Andrea and I had waged since she became a pseudo-adult at 16.

“Okay.” I hissed air like a leaking lifeboat. “That’s a good start. Now we know what to look for.”

I turned toward home, reconsidering the suggestion she offered when I handed her that first application a couple weeks ago.

Would it really be so wrong to pay her to stay in her room until August?

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robinwrites@yahoo.com

