There are a few occasions in life that should be attended in your ‘good clothes’. Your ‘Sunday best’. Those garments living on the smooshed edges of your closet rod and seldom seeing the light of day.

The clothing we save for these special times used to be front and center on that rod. We knew when to put them on; we understood their significance.

But it seems we’ve decided it’s just too much trouble to wear them anymore.

I realize times have changed. We laugh at old movie scenes of men in suits on airplanes and women in hats with netted veils headed for the theater. Why are they dressed up for what we now consider casual events?

We dress for comfort. We live in jeans and tees. And unless our work demands a business attire, our closets reflect a uniformity we’d argue is still our own personal style.

There was a time when we ‘dressed up’ for church. We wore dresses to church in my youth; later, dress slacks and frilly tops.

Wearing those things didn’t make our worship more meaningful, or our devotion deeper. It meant we cared enough about ourselves and those around us to offer a clean, unwrinkled, modest appearance.

And whether our clothes were expensive or threadbare, we still tried to show a level of regard for worship.

Now, in an age of ‘come as you are’, you see a different congregation on Sunday morning. We invite others to visit our church without judgement and interpret that to mean that we can now just roll out of bed and slump into the pews in anything we grab from a drawer.

Our ‘Sunday Best’ has been shoved aside, waiting for a more important occasion.

So now, the only important gathering left that should still warrant our ‘dressing up’ should be a funeral. When a family member, friend dies, we come to the funeral home or church and ‘pay our respects’. It is both a way to say goodbye and to show the family of the deceased a level of our regard for our friend.

We used cleaned up, put on nice clothes — befitting an occasion as important as this — and offer ourselves as our best representation of the respect we had for the person being honored.

However, if you’ve attended a funeral visitation lately, you may notice that many in the parade of those waiting to sign the memorial book are now as motley a crew as those wandering Walmart.

I’ve seen dirty jeans, ripped shorts, stained tees, flip-flop shoes, and tattered, sweaty, sweat pants. Girls skip inside in leotards, fresh from tumbling class. Moms in tights and skimpy tops run a harried hand through uncombed hair before entering.

Yes, there are still people who wear clean, occasion-appropriate clothing to visitations and funerals. But they are clearly the minority in my experience.

Along with potato chip bags and cups of premium coffee, those visiting the funeral home appear to have stopped by at great haste — between meals and before other pressing matters — to say hi and goodbye.

I know I’m probably ‘BOOMING’ here; but is it so much to ask that those coming to a funeral pull out those ‘good’ items of clothing we all should have still stowed away in our closets and wear them for this one somber time?

I know that not everyone has the best clothes. But we all have clean clothes. You may say it doesn’t matter how we look as long as we attend. I don’t agree.

And when I die, I may hire ushers to turn away those attending who don’t care enough about me to wear clothing that reflects their level of social courtesy and respect for my final, important day.