In today’s world of unending distraction, it may be time to give ourselves a day off. How about we shut things down again on Sundays?

The simplicity of Sundays was a Godsend to our hearts. We used to do it without starving or dying from boredom. We looked forward to it.

Every day but Sunday was a flurry of work and routine. We made a living, went to school, shopped, and conducted the business of life in all its chaos.

Employers slapped paychecks in our hands each Friday, and we took our wages to the grocery store on Saturday to stock up on food for the next week.

We planned dates and parties, all to be held any day but Sunday. We had six other days and nights to accomplish it all.

Then Sunday came. And we rested.

There would be no shopping. No working. No unnecessary activity. We welcomed this special 24 hours with little to think about beyond church and the day stretching ahead.

Breakfast was lavish or sparse. Mom had usually planned the noon meal and set the oven temperature to assured the roast or chicken would be ready by the time we returned from services.

We lolled to the car in agreeable, almost lackadaisical steps. Our hands cradled our Bibles in one hand and clenched our offering in the other. Off we chugged to church.

By noon, the sermon was certainly over. No pastor dared interfere with the timing of Sunday dinner. Our stomachs rumbled in harmony with the car’s motor on our way home.

We climbed from the car, opened our unlocked front door, and smiled as the smell of food caressed our noses like a hug.

Mom bustled about the kitchen. Her voice sailed through the house, reminding us whose turn it was to set the table. The rest of us sprawled atop the couch, waiting for her signal to gather around for lunch.

We carried our morning worship to that kitchen table. Prayer before eating. Eyes closed. Then, the sounds of chatting. Chewing. Catching up on what had happened in the other six days before this day of rest.

Even siblings who battled throughout the week about petty differences found Sunday dinner a time for truce. Those moments together fed our souls and gave us time to see our family in a way we grew to love.

After dinner, clearing the table. Washing dishes in patterned turns. Then.

Nothing.

The rest of Sunday was ours to enjoy.

Except for the occasional Sunday afternoon drive or visit to relatives’ homes, there would be no going anywhere. No stores were open. The shop owners were home with their families, too.

We finished any homework for school the next day. Stretching out on our beds for reading. A nap was always encouraged. Mom often listened to the radio as she sat at the table and flipped through the latest "McCall’s" magazine.

We’d go outside on nice Sundays and sit on the porch or in the yard, swatting at mosquitos and drinking Kool-Aid. Sometimes we played Wiffle ball or "Mother May I?" in the sunbaked grass along the side of the house.

The day dragged deliciously into evening. Before long, it was time for a light evening meal, baths, and talk of plans for the week ahead.

Decades ago, we decided we didn’t need this day of rest. We needed to shop and work and travel and fill every second with the stressful business of activity.

And in doing so, we gave up our chance to enjoy just one day of calm.

How did we let this happen? Those times will never come again, and we are poorer for it.