Supplemental budget bill HB 3014 signed by the governor

The General Assembly gave final approval to a supplemental spending plan that provides vital funding for K-12 schools and the state’s Medicaid program, as well as a pay increase for state employees. With the governor’s signature, HB 3014 authorizes nearly $4.6 billion in funding to be utilized in the current fiscal year that ends in June.

The bill includes more than $2.2 billion in funding for K-12 schools in Missouri, of which nearly $1.8 billion is in Elementary and Secondary Education Relief funds. With this, Missouri’s school districts are fully funded! The bill also includes over $444 million for the Office of Childhood for stabilization services.

HB 3014 also includes more than $1.5 billion in funding for the state’s MO HealthNet program. The funds are necessary to avoid a funding shortfall due to the increased population as a result of Medicaid expansion.

Additionally, the bill allocates nearly $99 million for a pay increase for all state employees. Currently, state jobs have a 26% total turnover rate with more than a 55% turnover rate in jobs that pay less than $30,000 annually. State employees receive a 5.5% pay raise.

Constitutional Medicaid Reform Amendment Receives House Approval (HJR 117)

The Missouri House sent the Senate a proposed constitutional amendment that allows voters to decide if key reforms should be enacted for the state’s growing Medicaid program. House members approved HJR 117, which will ask voters if three key changes should be made to the Medicaid program in Missouri.

One proposed change clarifies the legislature’s authority to appropriate funds based on population. The bill would be very important in future years if Medicaid becomes prohibitively expensive and continues to encroach upon other priorities within our state budget.

The second provision would put work and community engagement requirements in place for Medicaid recipients ages 19 to 64. They would be required to work at least 80 hours each month, or participate in education, job skills training, community service, or other alternatives. The proposal exempts individuals with disabilities or serious medical conditions, as well as pregnant women and primary caregivers for young children or dependent adults. It also allows the Department of Social Services to permit additional exemptions in areas of high unemployment, areas with limited economic or educational opportunities, areas that lack public transportation, or any other reason for good cause.

The final component ensures Missouri’s Medicaid benefits are provided only to residents who live in Missouri. The change is meant to fix a problem that occurs in Missouri, which is the only state to provide add-on payments for non-Missouri recipients from other states who receive care in Missouri.

The House Passed a Bill to Support the Creation of New Businesses (HB 1590)

The House approved legislation meant to support the development of new businesses and promote economic growth in Missouri. The House gave strong bipartisan support to HB 1590, which creates the Right-to-Start Act and provides tax cuts for new businesses.

Under HB 1590, the Right-to-Start Act requires the Office of Administration to compile a report each year that details key information on new businesses in the state. The report will be provided to the General Assembly, which will use the data to create new policies to encourage business and job growth.

The bill also provides tax cuts to new businesses to allow these businesses to keep more money for capital so they can continue to grow. For limited liability companies (LLCs), the bill reduces the tax burden on their first $100,000 of income by 20% in each of their first three years of operation. For larger corporations, the bill reduces their tax burden during their first three years in business. They would see the corporate income tax reduced by 1% on their first $100,000 in income in each of their first three years. Over the last several decades most new jobs have come from new businesses. This bill encourages entrepreneurs to start a business and take a risk.

The bill also creates the Office of Entrepreneurship within the Department of Economic Development and will promote policies and initiatives to support the growth of entrepreneurship in the state. The office would work with stakeholders and communities to provide information and technical support to entrepreneurs and support and advise the Office of Administration by making recommendations for improving access and resources for new Missouri businesses.

The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

(HB 1686 and HB 2358 & 1485) Protects Missourians’ Freedoms

Bills designed to protect Missourians from mandates related to COVID-19 vaccinations are now on their way to the Senate. The House approved both HB 1686 and HB 2358 & 1485 last Wednesday morning.

HB 1686 states that public entities such as government agencies and public schools cannot require a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. It also prohibits fines or other penalties based on an individual’s vaccination status, including religious objections.

HB 2358 & 1485 ensures an employee who is injured, disabled, or killed due to an employer-required COVID-19 vaccination would be compensated. The bill would treat the injuries resulting from the vaccine as an occupational disease. Additionally, an employee terminated or discharged for failing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination requirement would be eligible for unemployment benefits. The bills are now under consideration in the Senate.

Rep. Dale Wright

