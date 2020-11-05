Tags, rags, bags and mags

This is a very informal individual survey for you to take that comes under the heading of “Oh, my gosh—I do that!” It could also be a quick look into your psyche, as it will probably bring up the question of “Why do I do that!?”
Note: To answer questions may require a little searching through your house, and each question should be answered with: Yes — No — or EEEK.
Question One: Are the tags still on your pillows (bed and decorative) that say, “DO NOT REMOVE UNDER PENALTY OF LAW!”?
Janet: Guilty! I realize some of us view our pillows as substitutes for our beloved "blankies" or teddy bears, but seriously, why do we keep the tags on them? Some of my pillows are so old and worn that they are limp, saggy, faded and the stuffing is sifting out. But by gosh the tags are still there bright and legible!
I view this as a precaution as you never know when the pillow inspectors will show up with a swat team!
Question Two: Do you immediately cut the tags out of the necklines of your clothing?
Janet: Yes! There are multiple reasons for doing this. Some may cut them out to avoid the little devils from popping out and showing the size to anyone and everyone who notices them. And everyone certainly will. I’ve had people sitting behind me in church or once even standing behind me in an elevator, reach out and tuck the offending little tag back inside! That’s a real attention-getter as you’re not certain exactly what it is they’re doing back there!
Alternately, some people may want the tags to show if it’s a well-known designer brand or a size 0. I have never had either or these as a consideration. Instead, I cut the tags out of my clothing as I seem to have sensitive skin right where the tags rest that badly irritate me! Believe me, scratching and rubbing that area is not attractive to witness, especially with your elbow raised high above your head to reach the offending spot, possibly showing that your deodorant has failed!
Question Three: Are you a rag saver?
Janet: Not intentionally, but I do have some towels and linens that qualify for the rag bag if I had one. I come from a long line of rag-savers though, but fortunately that segment of my DNA skipped me as did the cooking, singing, whistling, and graceful ones. But when I was a child it was considered practical and thrifty to save such items, including old clothes. Many uses were found for them: any buttons, belts or buckles on them were removed to be used on new clothing or to replace those that were worn out or lost on others; the items could also be cut up and used for quilting or patches; and, as a last resort, they were tossed in the rag bag or used as mop heads. If you don’t know what a mop head is, find someone over 65 to ask for an explanation.
Question Three: Do you save bags? (Note: this does not refer to the ones under your eyes.)
Janet: Doesn’t everyone? They’re multi-purpose! I save paper bags as they come in handy for flouring chicken or storing potatoes in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area or, truthfully, sitting them on the floor of my small, drafty pantry near the washer and dryer. The plastic bags have multiple uses: everything from liners for the waste baskets to doggie-waste picker-uppers. They even come in handy in an emergency as a barf-bag when a kid gets car-sick! I keep a plastic bag of them in the backseat of my car!
Question Four: Do you have any magazines in your home that date back further than 2010?
Janet: Are you kidding?!!! I have a “Good Housekeeping” magazine from 1938, a “Woman’s Day” from January 1960 and a “Jack and Jill” comic book from 1963. The last was one I got for my so when he was little as it had lots of stories and I was tired of telling “Jack and the Beanstalk” every night at bedtime. The other two came from my late mother’s stash and I like the covers (no celebrity pictures or lurid headings about improving your sex life) and even browsing through them.
The one from January 1938 has an editorial “Looking into 1938” that is still remarkably applicable in many ways to today’s stressful times. Both of the older magazines give a rewarding look into the way “it used to be”. Despite the issues and problems of that time (still in the Depression and rumblings of war in Europe), it had a lot going for it that our society seems to have misplaced today.
Be sure to share this survey with your spouse, relatives and friends. You’ll be surprised to learn that you’re not the only oddball with an old magazine or two tucked away somewhere that you enjoy coming across unexpectedly and taking a look back. It helps keep life in proper perspective.
