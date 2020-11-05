Tags, rags, bags and mags

Alternately, some people may want the tags to show if it’s a well-known designer brand or a size 0. I have never had either or these as a consideration. Instead, I cut the tags out of my clothing as I seem to have sensitive skin right where the tags rest that badly irritate me! Believe me, scratching and rubbing that area is not attractive to witness, especially with your elbow raised high above your head to reach the offending spot, possibly showing that your deodorant has failed!

Janet: Not intentionally, but I do have some towels and linens that qualify for the rag bag if I had one. I come from a long line of rag-savers though, but fortunately that segment of my DNA skipped me as did the cooking, singing, whistling, and graceful ones. But when I was a child it was considered practical and thrifty to save such items, including old clothes. Many uses were found for them: any buttons, belts or buckles on them were removed to be used on new clothing or to replace those that were worn out or lost on others; the items could also be cut up and used for quilting or patches; and, as a last resort, they were tossed in the rag bag or used as mop heads. If you don’t know what a mop head is, find someone over 65 to ask for an explanation.