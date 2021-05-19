Take action to support your resident bumble bees

Bumble bees are easily recognizable thanks to their loud buzz, fuzzy appearance, and distinct color patterns.

Throughout the U.S. and Canada, nearly 50 different species play a role in sustaining our environment’s health. Their pollination contributes to a successful harvest and helps maintain diverse plant communities.

Unfortunately, many bumble bees are experiencing dramatic population declines and face an uncertain future. While these declines are not fully understood, contributing factors include habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change, low genetic diversity, and the introduction and distribution of pathogens through commercial pollinators.

Some of the most immediate and productive steps to confront declines are to protect, restore, and manage habitat in a supportive way; and to participate in a community science project, like the Missouri Bumble Bee Atlas.

The project involves volunteers who conduct surveys independently and submit their findings. Scientists then use that information to improve the ways we conserve bumble bees.