Thank you to teachers; more House bills going to Senate

Dear Friends,

The first week in May is Teacher Appreciation Week. As we now have come out of a pandemic that took in-person instruction away from our kids, it’s important to remember that it was our teachers who have worked hard to catch these kids up. I just want to say how much I appreciate what they have done during this very difficult time for the most precious resource we have: our children and our future!

Thank you to all teachers, especially those in District 117!

Senate takes up budget

With just three weeks left in the legislative session, this past week was all about the Senate taking up the state’s operating budget which we sent them earlier this month. Our counterparts on the other side of the building have been making changes to the budget, which now have been sent back to us so that we may finalize the budget in conference next week.

It will be the major focus as we look to close out the last two weeks, as our budget is required to be on the governor’s desk by May 6th. We still have a number of other priorities to get done, and though time is a major concern, these goals are still very achievable. I will be sending you updates these next three weeks of the bills that are still moving through the legislative process.

My legislation

HJR 79 (Initiative Petitions) currently in the Senate and has an excellent chance of crossing the finish line.

HB 2152 (Innovative Waivers) for the schools also has the potential to pass this year, as it is on many different bills at this time. This bill sets a path for schools to apply to get out from some of the rules and regulations of DESE if they can show these rules are stymieing student learning.

HB 1954 (Bentley's Law") as we call it, also is primed to be passed into law. This bill establishes looks to hold drunk drivers accountable when they through their reckless actions leave children orphaned. It holds them financially responsible, not just criminally.

Senate bill approved by the House

SB 820 is a wide-ranging utilities bill that establishes the Task Force on Distributed Energy Resources and Net Metering, to conduct hearings and research information related to net metering. The bill also specifies that no deed restriction, covenant, or similar binding agreement running with the land shall limit or prohibit the installation of solar panels or solar collectors, as defined in the act, on the rooftop of any property or structure.

During floor debate, the House added an amendment to the bill that would protect landowners from having their property unlawfully seized through the misuse of eminent domain. The proposal is a direct response to the Grain Belt Express project that has the authority to use eminent domain to acquire land in Missouri.

The sponsor of the amendment told his colleagues, “We have to make a conscious decision if we’re going to stand with Missouri farmers and ranchers. I am going to stand with the property rights. I am going to stand with landowners. I am going to stand with ranchers and I am going to stand with Missouri agriculture.”

Some of the other amendments added by the House would help expand broadband internet access across Missouri, protect the private information of public utility customers, allow homeowners to install solar panels on their home without the need for special certification as long as they are following applicable building codes, create parity between traditional investor-owned utility companies and solar utility companies, establish the Task Force on Fair, Nondiscriminatory Local Taxation Concerning Solar Energy Systems, and establish the Missouri Nuclear Clean Power Act.

The bill now heads back to the Senate where the other chamber can either accept the changes made by the House or ask for a conference where representatives from both bodies will meet to iron out their differences.

Special guests in Jefferson City

Members of the Frist State Community Bank from our area visited the Capitol on Wednesday, April 27th. Representatives Rick Francis from Perryville, Dale Wright from Farmington, and I enjoyed visiting with business leaders from our districts!

A Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center event was held on Thursday, April 21st in Farmington. What a strong show of support from our community to the dtaff at PRC who are making a difference in the lives of so many.

I value your input on any bills that are moving throughout the legislative process. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve as your state representative.

Sincerely,

Mike Henderson

