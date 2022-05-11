Thanks, Mom

Preaching Mother’s Day messages are hard for me. I approach them with the same desire as every Sunday — to faithfully share God’s Word. However, there is an added expectation I feel ill equipped to fulfill: speaking specifically to a mom’s heart.

And that term, “mom” encompasses a wide variety of experiences as well. It can speak to both those who have raised 10 children and those who have never had any. It reaches out to those doing midnight feedings while newborns snuggle in their arms and those offering midnight prayers for grown children who have lost their way. Motherhood is more than changing diapers and wiping noses; it’s the nurturing compassion which defines so many and impacts even more. It’s a big deal.

That being said, as I prayerfully struggled with what to share with moms on their special day, I kept coming back to 1 Corinthians 1:4-8. These verses express what I’d like to say to my mom, the beautiful mother of my four children, and to all those who take time to carry the love of Jesus like they do.

Dear moms striving to shine the light of Christ —

1. Thank You! As Paul wrote to the church in Corinth, “4 I give thanks to my God always for you because of the grace of God that was given you in Christ Jesus, 5 that in every way you were enriched in Him in all speech and all knowledge-- 6 even as the testimony about Christ was confirmed among you…” Your path isn’t easy, but you’re not alone. Please don’t forget this. Hearts of various sizes look to you for direction and affirmation, but above all else, you are a preciously loved recipient of Jesus’ amazing grace. Because of His unfailing love, your imperfection can be used to speak life and provide guidance as He displays His grace through you! Again, this cannot be said enough, thank you!

2. Don’t Give Up! Paul continued by saying, “7 so that you are not lacking in any gift…” Every day probably feels like a Red Panda halftime show. You’re peddling through life on a unicycle, and you’re pretty sure you lack the acrobatic prowess to balance all the plates that keep getting thrown at your head. Come to think of it, you’re probably not too sure about the unicycle either! And if that analogy misses for you completely, please hear this. Regardless of what stage of life you’re in, you’re carrying a lot. However, what God calls you to He also equips you for. If you’re feeling like you’re not enough, remember, He is!

3. Hold On To Hope! Paul follows this up with a little contextualization: “as you wait for the revealing of our Lord Jesus Christ…” Waiting implies a process. Waiting means it’s not over. Waiting points to the possibility of growth! And we’re all meant to be waiting in eager expectation for… Jesus. This points not only to His glorious return but also to His work in our lives. Wherever you are, whatever burden you’re bearing, whatever anoints your prayers with tears; this is not the end. He hears those babies crying. He knows the hearts of your prodigals. He sees those scars. In fact, His understanding of scars is precisely why you can hope!

4. It’s Worth It! You’ve been called to walk through this life with the one “8 who will sustain you to the end, guiltless in the day of our Lord Jesus Christ.” Your path might seem long, but the end that is coming is secure because of His grace, and believe me, it’s more than worth it!

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless. Oh, and because I know you’ll find a way to read this — I love you, Mom!

Bobby Upchurch is the pastor at Providence Baptist Church in Bonne Terre where he lives with his wife, Melissa, and their four children. He is also an English teacher at Farmington High School. Bobby writes a weekly column for the Farmington Press opinion page. – Editor

