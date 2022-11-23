Thanksgiving diner

Mom used to wake up early on Thanksgiving morning and begin preparing a meal that would feed the army of family still asleep beyond the kitchen.

There would be the usual guests — Grandma and Grandpa. Aunts and uncles. Kids and grandkids. The turkey she put in the oven was just the right size — a feast with leftovers for later.

It didn’t matter when dinner was. Everybody just waited for the sound of Mom’s voice, saying, “Come on — it’s ready!”

Knees crackled in protest as they straightened from their molded shape against the frame of the couch. Adults ambled calmly toward the table — speed bumps that frustrated the starving kids behind them.

Prayer and ‘pass the’-s filled the air. They added pleasing harmony to the giggles and whispers and old stories expected and told every Thanksgiving. Aromas that teased all morning became flavors, and lips wrapped around forks in kiss-tender appreciation.

When everybody ate all they could hold, after Dad’s time-honored ritual of belt loosening and stomach patting, there was little else to do.

Dishes, certainly. Naps, definitely. Drowsy discussions in hushed voices and half-hearted attention to the football game on TV. The day was perfect and predictable, as Thanksgiving should be.

But this simple scenario is more difficult to schedule than it used to be. Many families are as splintered as the toothpick Grandpa chews, and the task of arranging an agreeable time for everyone to visit takes more skill than juggling hot drumsticks.

The single, elaborate meal we used to enjoy on Thanksgiving has been replaced by a chrome-countered, ‘order-up’ system of feedings. Shifts of family members shuffle through the front door all weekend, mentally checking their calendars to be sure this is their time to eat with this group of in-laws/parents/relatives.

After polite conversation and time-sensitive glances at the clock, the oven door is pulled open to reveal a cornucopia of carefully meted out shards of turkey meat, per-serving portions of potatoes and favorite dishes of the guests du jour.

An instant feast is flung onto the table, and chairs scrape along the floor in new family configurations.

The cook has spent more time budgeting time and food than a room mother on party day. Foil-covered bowls and platters hide in the frig, listening for the ding of a doorbell that signals a new army of appetites.

Iced tea for this group. That bunch prefers coffee. To confuse the orders would be to waste precious time and merit tongue-trussing explanations of the guest lists yet to arrive.

Nobody leaves the table hungry, but that isn’t because of the size of the meal. Most of those eating are still digesting the Thanksgiving feast they just shared at another home.

Folks stab lazily at familiar fare, and compliments roll mechanically from bloated lips. Everybody eats, but it just isn’t the same somehow.

All eyes gobble up the sights and sounds around them. The memory must process the moments quickly.

A pre-determined signal of eye-rolling or thigh punching will send these family members toward the front door. Places to go, food to eat. Mom protests feebly, knowing there is no room in the schedule for lingering.

Kisses and hugs, waves and smiles. Promises to come back when things settle down. When they can spend more time with the family.

When it’s not Thanksgiving.

Cars roll out, and other cars roll in. The diner is still open, and the holiday simmers on the stove for each group of weary holiday travelers. Mom opens the door to faces she loves, feeds them, and wonders when it became so complicated.

Then she jumps up to get the rolls. She forgot they were still reheating in the microwave for the next feast.

Happy Thanksgiving. Hope you have time for a quick nap between meals.