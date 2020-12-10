Thanksgiving gave more than turkey this year

We're in the full holiday swing, having recently observed Thanksgiving across the United States.

And while 61% of Americans changed their holiday plans because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, millions did not adhere to the warnings. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.07 million travelers at checkpoints nationwide on Thanksgiving Eve, the highest number since March 16.

The above clearly shows that people have grown weary of restrictions and are taking more significant risks collectively. This phenomenon was coined "pandemic fatigue," however, it should not be labeled so broadly.

Every person's experience is different, and so is their reason for their viewpoint on Covid-19. The younger person with lower risk who must work each day in a high-risk job to pay their bills may be more relaxed about precautions than the retired person that stays at home watching the news and worrying each day.

While this may seem backward, one really must put themselves in the other person's shoes to truly appreciate why they feel that way. But for seniors who are at high risk but are relaxing their precautions, the reasoning may be different. Perhaps they have come to accept death and would instead enjoy their remaining time than remain isolated and unhappy.